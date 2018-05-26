Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 100 001 000—2 9 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 7 0

Hess, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Susac; Romo, Yarbrough (1), Venters (8), Nuno (9) and W.Ramos. W_Hess 2-1. L_Romo 1-1. Sv_Brach (8). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (5).

___

Chicago 200 110 000—4 11 0 Detroit 000 200 03x—5 9 2

Lopez, Rondon (8), Fry (8) and Narvaez; Fiers, Saupold (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Farmer 1-3. L_Rondon 2-3. Sv_Greene (12). HRs_Chicago, Anderson (8).

___

Los Angeles 000 010 000—1 6 0 New York 010 000 10x—2 5 0

Heaney, Johnson (7), Bedrosian (8), Alvarez (8) and Maldonado; L.Severino, Green (7), Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Green 3-0. L_Johnson 2-2. Sv_Chapman (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (16). New York, Torres (9).

___

Houston 000 000 047—11 16 0 Cleveland 001 001 000— 2 10 1

Keuchel, Harris (7), J.Smith (7), Devenski (8), Sipp (9) and Stassi; Kluber, A.Miller (7), C.Allen (8), Otero (8), Drake (9), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_J.Smith 2-1. L_A.Miller 1-3. HRs_Houston, Springer (11).

___

Kansas City 200 100 100—4 10 2 Texas 101 220 02x—8 10 0

Skoglund, Flynn (5), Boyer (8) and S.Perez; Minor, Claudio (7), C.Martin (8), Diekman (9), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_Minor 4-3. L_Skoglund 1-5. Sv_Kela (11). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (11), Soler (6). Texas, Guzman (6), Mazara (12), Choo (7).

___

Minnesota 000 010 000—1 4 0 Seattle 100 001 00x—2 5 0

Romero, Reed (8) and Garver; Paxton, Vincent (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Paxton 4-1. L_Romero 2-1. Sv_Diaz (18). HRs_Minnesota, Kepler (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE Toronto 300 030 000—6 11 0 Philadelphia 001 002 011—5 7 1

Gaviglio, Oh (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (9) and R.Martin; Eflin, Arano (5), Morgan (7), Hunter (9) and Alfaro. W_Gaviglio 2-0. L_Eflin 1-1. Sv_Tepera (1). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (7). Philadelphia, Santana (9), Eflin (1).

___

Atlanta 002 000 000—2 7 0 Boston 000 210 21x—6 7 0

Teheran, Biddle (7), Wisler (7) and Flowers; Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 5-1. L_Teheran 4-2. HRs_Boston, Betts (17), Bogaerts (7), Moreland (8), Martinez (16).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 000 100 001—2 4 0 Chicago 100 000 41x—6 8 0

D.Holland, W.Smith (7), Gearrin (7), Strickland (8) and Posey; Hendricks, Edwards (8), Strop (9), Duensing (9), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 4-3. L_D.Holland 2-6. Sv_Morrow (11). HRs_San Francisco, Hernandez (5).

___

St. Louis 000 000 010—1 7 0 Pittsburgh 000 003 32x—8 12 0

Gant, Cecil (6), Brebbia (7), G.Holland (8) and Pena; Musgrove, Feliz (8), Crick (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Gant 1-2. HRs_St. Louis, Pham (9).

___

Washington 020 002 320—9 10 1 Miami 000 202 100—5 10 2

Scherzer, Collins (7), Suero (7), Solis (7), Kintzler (7), Doolittle (8) and P.Severino; Urena, Wittgren (7), Conley (7), Despaigne (8), Guerrero (9) and Realmuto. W_Scherzer 8-1. L_Wittgren 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (10). HRs_Washington, Adams (12), Taylor (4). Miami, Dietrich (5).

___

New York 001 100 001 0—3 7 1 Milwaukee 012 000 000 1—4 9 0

(10 innings)

Syndergaard, Lugo (7), Gsellman (9), Blevins (10), A.Ramos (10) and Mesoraco; Guerra, Hader (7), Knebel (9), Jeffress (9) and Pina. W_Jeffress 4-0. L_Gsellman 4-1. HRs_New York, Rosario (3), Conforto (5). Milwaukee, Shaw (13).

___

Cincinnati 202 000 000—4 8 0 Colorado 103 001 00x—5 8 0

Romano, Peralta (6), Rainey (7), Lorenzen (8) and Barnhart; Gray, Dunn (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Gray 5-6. L_Romano 2-6. Sv_W.Davis (18). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (9). Colorado, Arenado (9).