Taiwan's Foreign Minister meets students at National Chengchi University

Taipei (Taiwan News)-- Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗) visited National Chengchi University on May 25 at 10:30 a.m. to share his experiences as a foreign policy official.

More than 300 students and teachers attended Minister Wu’s speech on foreign policy followed by a Q&A session.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Wu shared about his experiences and challenges as a public official serving on the Executive Yuan, and also about his academic career. He also described current foreign policy and specific actions, such as initiating a new level of relations between Taiwan and the United States, and strengthening the relations with countries who have similar values.

Minister Wu repeatedly emphasized that Taiwan’s diplomacy is currently facing severe challenges, but with the concerted efforts of all colleagues, he is confident of positive developments of the future.

Wu places special emphasis on the voice and participation of younger generations. His personal hope is that his younger colleagues in the MOFA can freely express themselves, and bring creativity and original ideas to the table.

After his speech, Wu responded to enthusiastic students’ questions during the Q&A session. A number of students asked about the increasingly authoritarian actions in China, also inquiring about Taiwan’s diplomatic strategies in dealing with China, and asking how the MOFA is taking an active role influencing U.S. policy towards Taiwan and building diplomatic relations.

Wu answered candidly and explained from his own experiences that Taiwan’s freedom and democracy are very valuable. He emphasized that Taiwan’s 23 million people are the masters of this country and that he hopes that the Chinese people will one day become their own masters too.

In the face of severe pressure from China, Minister Wu pointed out that his personal dedication to the pursuit of dialogue and exchanges between the two sides of the Strait make it possible for Chinese young students to live and study in Taiwan. They are able to experience the freedom and beauty of Taiwan’s society and share their lives with Taiwanese.

However, faced with the current hostility of the Chinese government, cross-strait communication is difficult. Wu explained that on the international stage, Taiwan must remain engaged. It must also adhere to ideals of national sovereignty as it continues to strengthen relations with friendly countries.

"Diplomacy entering the campus" was one of Wu's "premier initiatives during his first one hundred days as Minister." Since Wu’s appointment at the end of February, the Foreign Ministry's colleagues have been invited to more than 60 lectures and seminars at all levels of schools and institutions. From January to April 22, school students have been organizing to visit with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with more than 4,500 young students participating in the events.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to actively strengthen dialogues and interactions with younger generations. Wu has also encouraged Foreign Ministry colleagues to walk through campuses across the country and share their diplomatic work experiences and knowledge with the younger generation. He hopes to inspire the youth to be enthusiastic about diplomatic work, and cultivate new blood for his diplomatic team.



Following th recent break of diplomatic relations with Burkina Faso earlier this week, Wu confirmed that he had tendered his resignation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to President Tsai so as to take political responsibility. However, the Presidential Office has yet to make any response of confirm any action on the matter.