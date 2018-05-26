Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|000—2
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Hess, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Susac; Romo, Yarbrough (1), Venters (8), Nuno (9) and W.Ramos. W_Hess 2-1. L_Romo 1-1. Sv_Brach (8). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (5).
___
|Chicago
|200
|110
|000—4
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|200
|03x—5
|9
|2
Lopez, Rondon (8), Fry (8) and Narvaez; Fiers, Saupold (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Farmer 1-3. L_Rondon 2-3. Sv_Greene (12). HRs_Chicago, Anderson (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|10x—2
|5
|0
Heaney, Johnson (7), Bedrosian (8), Alvarez (8) and Maldonado; L.Severino, Green (7), Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Green 3-0. L_Johnson 2-2. Sv_Chapman (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (15). New York, Torres (8).
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|047—11
|16
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|001
|000—
|2
|10
|1
Keuchel, Harris (7), J.Smith (7), Devenski (8), Sipp (9) and Stassi; Kluber, A.Miller (7), C.Allen (8), Otero (8), Drake (9), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_J.Smith 2-1. L_A.Miller 1-3. HRs_Houston, Springer (11).
___
|Kansas City
|200
|100
|100—4
|10
|2
|Texas
|101
|220
|02x—8
|10
|0
Skoglund, Flynn (5), Boyer (8) and S.Perez; Minor, Claudio (7), C.Martin (8), Diekman (9), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_Minor 4-3. L_Skoglund 1-5. Sv_Kela (11). HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (11), Soler (6). Texas, Guzman (6), Mazara (12), Choo (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|300
|030
|000—6
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|002
|011—5
|7
|1
Gaviglio, Oh (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (9) and R.Martin; Eflin, Arano (5), Morgan (7), Hunter (9) and Alfaro. W_Gaviglio 2-0. L_Eflin 1-1. Sv_Tepera (1). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (7). Philadelphia, Santana (9), Eflin (1).
___
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
|Boston
|000
|210
|21x—6
|7
|0
Teheran, Biddle (7), Wisler (7) and Flowers; Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez. W_Rodriguez 5-1. L_Teheran 4-2. HRs_Boston, Betts (17), Bogaerts (7), Moreland (8), Martinez (16).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|001—2
|4
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|41x—6
|8
|0
D.Holland, W.Smith (7), Gearrin (7), Strickland (8) and Posey; Hendricks, Edwards (8), Strop (9), Duensing (9), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 4-3. L_D.Holland 2-6. Sv_Morrow (11). HRs_San Francisco, Hernandez (5).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|003
|32x—8
|12
|0
Gant, Cecil (6), Brebbia (7), G.Holland (8) and Pena; Musgrove, Feliz (8), Crick (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Gant 1-2. HRs_St. Louis, Pham (9).
___
|Washington
|020
|002
|320—9
|10
|1
|Miami
|000
|202
|100—5
|10
|2
Scherzer, Collins (7), Suero (7), Solis (7), Kintzler (7), Doolittle (8) and P.Severino; Urena, Wittgren (7), Conley (7), Despaigne (8), Guerrero (9) and Realmuto. W_Scherzer 8-1. L_Wittgren 2-1. Sv_Doolittle (10). HRs_Washington, Adams (12), Taylor (4). Miami, Dietrich (5).
___
|New York
|001
|100
|001
|0—3
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|012
|000
|000
|1—4
|9
|0
Syndergaard, Lugo (7), Gsellman (9), Blevins (10), A.Ramos (10) and Mesoraco; Guerra, Hader (7), Knebel (9), Jeffress (9) and Pina. W_Jeffress 4-0. L_Gsellman 4-1. HRs_New York, Rosario (3), Conforto (5). Milwaukee, Shaw (13).
___
|Cincinnati
|202
|000
|000—4
|8
|0
|Colorado
|103
|001
|00x—5
|8
|0
Romano, Peralta (6), Rainey (7), Lorenzen (8) and Barnhart; Gray, Dunn (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Gray 5-6. L_Romano 2-6. Sv_W.Davis (18). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (9). Colorado, Arenado (9).