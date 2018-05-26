|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|35
|16
|.686
|—
|New York
|32
|15
|.681
|1
|Toronto
|24
|27
|.471
|11
|Tampa Bay
|23
|26
|.469
|11
|Baltimore
|17
|34
|.333
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|25
|.490
|—
|Minnesota
|21
|24
|.467
|1
|Detroit
|22
|28
|.440
|2½
|Kansas City
|17
|34
|.333
|8
|Chicago
|15
|33
|.313
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Seattle
|29
|20
|.592
|3½
|Los Angeles
|28
|23
|.549
|5½
|Oakland
|26
|24
|.520
|7
|Texas
|21
|32
|.396
|13½
___
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 1
Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 4, Seattle 3
Houston 8, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 8, Texas 2
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 6, Atlanta 2
Houston 11, Cleveland 2
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 8, Kansas City 4
Arizona at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-5) at Texas (Colon 2-2), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-2) at Detroit (Liriano 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 6-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 5-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.