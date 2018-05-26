  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/26 10:39
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 47 180 50 65 .361
Brantley Cle 38 155 23 52 .335
Castellanos Det 47 186 26 62 .333
Simmons LAA 48 178 30 59 .331
MMachado Bal 51 198 27 65 .328
JMartinez Bos 49 190 33 62 .326
MDuffy TB 36 143 10 46 .322
Segura Sea 48 205 34 65 .317
Lowrie Oak 49 191 20 60 .314
Altuve Hou 51 206 25 63 .306
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 17; JMartinez, Boston, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 44; JMartinez, Boston, 42; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Betts, Boston, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Upton, Los Angeles, 35; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 34; Gregorius, New York, 34.

Pitching

Morton, Houston, 7-0; Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Porcello, Boston, 6-2; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; 3 tied at 5-1.