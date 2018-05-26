  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/26 10:39
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 35 16 .686
New York 32 15 .681 1
Toronto 24 27 .471 11
Tampa Bay 23 26 .469 11
Baltimore 17 34 .333 18
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 24 24 .500
Minnesota 21 24 .467
Detroit 22 28 .440 3
Kansas City 17 33 .340 8
Chicago 15 33 .313 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 33 18 .647
Seattle 29 20 .592 3
Los Angeles 28 23 .549 5
Oakland 26 24 .520
Texas 20 32 .385 13½

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 1

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 4, Seattle 3

Houston 8, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 3

Kansas City 8, Texas 2

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 6, Atlanta 2

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1) at Boston (Pomeranz 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-5) at Texas (Colon 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Garcia 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-2), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Santiago 0-2) at Detroit (Liriano 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 6-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gray 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.