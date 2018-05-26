|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|8
|3
|1
|25
|26
|16
|New York City FC
|7
|2
|3
|24
|25
|16
|Columbus
|7
|3
|3
|24
|18
|10
|New York
|7
|3
|0
|21
|26
|12
|Orlando City
|6
|4
|1
|19
|21
|18
|New England
|5
|4
|2
|17
|18
|15
|Philadelphia
|4
|5
|2
|14
|12
|15
|Chicago
|3
|6
|2
|11
|15
|20
|Toronto FC
|3
|7
|1
|10
|14
|20
|Montreal
|3
|9
|0
|9
|14
|27
|D.C. United
|2
|5
|2
|8
|13
|17
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|7
|2
|3
|24
|24
|13
|Los Angeles FC
|6
|3
|2
|20
|23
|18
|FC Dallas
|5
|1
|5
|20
|17
|11
|Portland
|5
|3
|2
|17
|16
|15
|Vancouver
|4
|5
|4
|16
|16
|24
|Houston
|4
|3
|3
|15
|23
|17
|LA Galaxy
|4
|6
|1
|13
|15
|19
|Minnesota United
|4
|7
|1
|13
|14
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|6
|1
|13
|14
|25
|San Jose
|2
|6
|3
|9
|18
|22
|Seattle
|2
|5
|2
|8
|7
|11
|Colorado
|2
|6
|2
|8
|11
|17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Friday, May 25
FC Dallas 1, Toronto FC 0
New York City FC at Houston, 8:55 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 11 p.m.
|Saturday, May 26
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5 p.m.
New England at Vancouver, 5:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
D.C. United at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
|Sunday, May 27
Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 30
Atlanta United FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday, June 1
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, June 2
LA Galaxy at Portland, 5 p.m.
Houston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
New York at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta United FC, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
|Sunday, June 3
Minnesota United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.