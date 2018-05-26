Urruti, Gonzalez help FC Dallas beat Toronto FC 1-0

FC Dallas midfielder Jacori Hayes, right, falls to the turf over Toronto FC's Ryan Teller during first-half MLS soccer game action in Toronto, Friday,
FC Dallas forward Maximiliano Urruti, right, celebrates his goal against Toronto FC during first-half MLS soccer game action in Toronto, Friday, May 2
FC Dallas defender Reto Ziegler, center, clears the ball as Toronto FC forward Tosaint Ricketts (87) and Ryan Telfer, left, challenge for the ball dur
FC Dallas midfielder Jacori Hayes (15) defends as Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) controls the ball during first-half MLS soccer game actio
TORONTO (AP) — Maxi Urruti scored in the 11th minute and Jesse Gonzalez made a series of big saves in FC Dallas' 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Friday night.
Gonzalez got a hand to Jonathan Osorio's shot to preserve the victory as seven minutes of added time made for a wild finale. Referee Chris Penso issued three yellow cards to Dallas (5-1-5) for time-wasting, two in stoppage time.
Defending MLS champion Toronto (3-7-1) dominated long stretches, but couldn't beat Gonzalez.