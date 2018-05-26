Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 100 001 000—2 9 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 7 0

Hess, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Susac; Romo, Yarbrough (1), Venters (8), Nuno (9) and Ramos. W_Hess 2-1. L_Romo 1-1. Sv_Brach (8). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (5).

___

Chicago 200 110 000—4 11 0 Detroit 000 200 03x—5 9 2

Lopez, Rondon (8), Fry (8) and Narvaez; Fiers, Saupold (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Farmer 1-3. L_Rondon 2-3. Sv_Greene (12). HRs_Chicago, Anderson (8).

___

Los Angeles 000 010 000—1 6 0 New York 010 000 10x—2 5 0

Heaney, Johnson (7), Bedrosian (8), Alvarez (8) and Maldonado; Severino, Green (7), Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Green 3-0. L_Johnson 2-2. Sv_Chapman (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (15). New York, Torres (8).

___

INTERLEAGUE Toronto 300 030 000—6 11 0 Philadelphia 001 002 011—5 7 1

Gaviglio, Oh (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (9) and Martin; Eflin, Arano (5), Morgan (7), Hunter (9) and Alfaro. W_Gaviglio 2-0. L_Eflin 1-1. Sv_Tepera (1). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (7). Philadelphia, Santana (9), Eflin (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 000 100 001—2 4 0 Chicago 100 000 41x—6 8 0

D.Holland, W.Smith (7), Gearrin (7), Strickland (8) and Posey; Hendricks, Edwards (8), Strop (9), Duensing (9), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 4-3. L_D.Holland 2-6. Sv_Morrow (11). HRs_San Francisco, Hernandez (5).

___

St. Louis 000 000 010—1 7 0 Pittsburgh 000 003 32x—8 12 0

Gant, Cecil (6), Brebbia (7), G.Holland (8) and Pena; Musgrove, Feliz (8), Crick (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Gant 1-2. HRs_St. Louis, Pham (9).