Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|000—2
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Hess, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Susac; Romo, Yarbrough (1), Venters (8), Nuno (9) and Ramos. W_Hess 2-1. L_Romo 1-1. Sv_Brach (8). HRs_Baltimore, Schoop (5).
___
|Chicago
|200
|110
|000—4
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|200
|03x—5
|9
|2
Lopez, Rondon (8), Fry (8) and Narvaez; Fiers, Saupold (6), Stumpf (7), Farmer (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Farmer 1-3. L_Rondon 2-3. Sv_Greene (12). HRs_Chicago, Anderson (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|10x—2
|5
|0
Heaney, Johnson (7), Bedrosian (8), Alvarez (8) and Maldonado; Severino, Green (7), Dav.Robertson (8), Chapman (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Green 3-0. L_Johnson 2-2. Sv_Chapman (10). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (15). New York, Torres (8).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|300
|030
|000—6
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|002
|011—5
|7
|1
Gaviglio, Oh (7), Clippard (8), Tepera (9) and Martin; Eflin, Arano (5), Morgan (7), Hunter (9) and Alfaro. W_Gaviglio 2-0. L_Eflin 1-1. Sv_Tepera (1). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (7). Philadelphia, Santana (9), Eflin (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|001—2
|4
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|41x—6
|8
|0
D.Holland, W.Smith (7), Gearrin (7), Strickland (8) and Posey; Hendricks, Edwards (8), Strop (9), Duensing (9), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 4-3. L_D.Holland 2-6. Sv_Morrow (11). HRs_San Francisco, Hernandez (5).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010—1
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|003
|32x—8
|12
|0
Gant, Cecil (6), Brebbia (7), G.Holland (8) and Pena; Musgrove, Feliz (8), Crick (9) and Cervelli. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_Gant 1-2. HRs_St. Louis, Pham (9).