  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/26 09:57
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000
Connecticut 2 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 2 1 .667 1
Atlanta 1 1 .500
New York 0 2 .000
Indiana 0 4 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 1 .667
Minnesota 2 1 .667
Phoenix 2 1 .667
Seattle 1 1 .500 ½
Dallas 1 2 .333 1
Las Vegas 0 2 .000

___

Thursday's Games

Washington 93, Indiana 84

Connecticut 102, Los Angeles 94

Friday's Games

Minnesota 78, New York 72

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.<