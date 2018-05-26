USC president agrees to step down amid gynecologist scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.

A letter to faculty members on Friday that was obtained by The Associated Press says the school's board of trustees had "agreed to begin an orderly transition" and begin searching for a new president.

The letter did not say when C.L. Max Nikias would leave his post.

The decision comes after dozens of professors, students and alumni called for Nikias' resignation in the wake of the scandal.

A 2016 internal investigation found Dr. George Tyndall had conducted inappropriate pelvic exams and made sexually offensive remarks to patients. The university did not report the matter to the state medical board.