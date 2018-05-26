  1. Home
BC-GLF--Senior PGA Championship Scores

Associated Press
2018/05/26 09:19
Senior PGA Championship Scores

By The Associated Press

BENTON HARBOR, Michigan (AP) — Scores Friday at the Senior PGA Championship at the 6,852 yard, par 71 Golf Club at Harbor Shores:

Second Round
Scott McCarron 66-68—134
Kevin Sutherland 68-66—134
Tim Petrovic 66-69—135
Chris Williams 67-68—135
Joe Durant 68-67—135
Jerry Kelly 70-65—135
David Toms 68-68—136
Paul Goydos 67-69—136
Ken Tanigawa 68-68—136
Barry Lane 66-71—137
Joey Sindelar 71-66—137
Magnus Atlevi 68-69—137
Peter Lonard 66-71—137
Jerry Pate 68-69—137
Tom Byrum 69-69—138
Duffy Waldorf 69-69—138
Paul Broadhurst 72-66—138
Scott Verplank 69-69—138
Marco Dawson 69-70—139
Wes Short Jr. 66-73—139
Olin Browne 69-70—139
Colin Montgomerie 69-70—139
Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-69—139
Jeff Sluman 74-65—139
David Frost 70-69—139
Mike Goodes 71-68—139
Mark Mielke 68-71—139
Doug Garwood 68-71—139
Scott Parel 69-70—139
Todd Hamilton 69-70—139
Corey Pavin 69-70—139
Jesper Parnevik 70-69—139
Woody Austin 69-70—139
Bob Estes 69-71—140
Michael Bradley 71-69—140
Vijay Singh 69-71—140
Lee Janzen 69-71—140
Scott Dunlap 68-72—140
Russ Cochran 70-70—140
Glen Day 70-70—140
P.H. Horgan III 69-71—140
Tommy Tolles 71-69—140
Kiyoshi Murota 70-70—140
Kenny Perry 68-72—140
Phillip Price 71-69—140
Jerry Smith 68-72—140
Rocco Mediate 72-69—141
Miguel Angel Martin 71-70—141
Jarmo Sandelin 69-72—141
Simon Brown 69-72—141
Dick Mast 70-71—141
Stephen Dodd 69-72—141
Steve Pate 69-72—141
Philip Golding 70-71—141
Gene Sauers 72-69—141
Billy Mayfair 73-68—141
David McKenzie 68-74—142
Fred Funk 68-74—142
Jong Duck Kim 68-74—142
Andre Bossert 73-69—142
Jay Don Blake 72-70—142
Carlos Franco 68-74—142
Peter Fowler 73-69—142
Paul Claxton 76-66—142
Gary Hallberg 72-71—143
Prayad Marksaeng 75-68—143
Santiago Luna 70-73—143
Tommy Armour III 73-70—143
Sandy Lyle 75-68—143
Clark Dennis 71-72—143
Jeff Brehaut 71-72—143
Stephen Ames 74-69—143
Mark O'Meara 70-73—143
Billy Andrade 70-73—143
Kirk Triplett 69-74—143
Kent Jones 71-72—143
Failed to make the cut
Tom Lehman 70-74—144
Fran Quinn 72-72—144
Tim Thelen 70-74—144
Jay Haas 70-74—144
Jim Schuman 74-70—144
James Kingston 75-69—144
Bob Gilder 78-67—145
Len Mattiace 74-71—145
Mardan Mamat 70-75—145
Tom Kite 70-75—145
Sam Randolph 71-74—145
Paul Eales 75-70—145
Bill Glasson 74-72—146
Kevin Hayashi 71-75—146
Bart Bryant 75-71—146
Brad Lardon 71-75—146
Rob Sedorcek 69-77—146
Paul Wesselingh 76-70—146
Rick Morton 74-72—146
Mark Calcavecchia 74-72—146
Neal Lancaster 74-72—146
Mike O'Toole 73-73—146
Chris Kaufman 71-76—147
Mark Brooks 73-74—147
Craig Stevens 74-73—147
Kevin Johnson 70-77—147
Brian Cairns 74-73—147
Mark Mouland 75-72—147
Frank Esposito Jr. 77-70—147
Tom Pernice Jr. 72-75—147
Mike Reid 70-77—147
Jose Maria Olazabal 73-74—147
Jeff Maggert 73-74—147
Jim Empey 69-78—147
Walt Chapman 73-75—148
Peter Baker 72-76—148
Brian Henninger 74-74—148
John Huston 73-75—148
Mike Genovese 74-74—148
Tim Fleming 75-73—148
Dan Forsman 75-74—149
Gene Fieger 74-75—149
Stuart Smith 66-83—149
Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 79-70—149
Mark Brown 72-77—149
Larry Mize 74-75—149
James Mason 75-74—149
Gus Ulrich 75-75—150
Ricky Touma 74-76—150
Peter Jacobsen 77-74—151
Willie Wood 75-77—152
David Gilford 73-79—152
Joe Boros 78-74—152
Mark Tucker 72-80—152
Doug Rohrbaugh 76-76—152
John Nieporte 78-74—152
Jeff Coston 77-75—152
Greg Turner 74-78—152
Steen Tinning 72-80—152
Andrew Oldcorn 77-76—153
Dirk Schultz 75-78—153
Chris Johnson 77-76—153
John Harris 76-77—153
Jim Estes 75-79—154
Sonny Skinner 79-75—154
Kirk Stauffer 78-76—154
Chris Starkjohann 76-79—155
Brendan McGovern 78-77—155
Shawn Kelly 79-76—155
Jon Fiedler 80-76—156
Scott Simpson 80-76—156
Jared Melson 79-77—156
Bob Tway 77-79—156
Darrell Kestner 75-82—157
Glenn Joyner 78-79—157
Roy Vucinich 75-83—158
Robert Thompson 75-83—158
Lance TenBroeck 83-78—161
Rob Wilkin 80-83—163
Esteban Toledo 75-WD