BC-GLF--Senior PGA Championship Scores

BENTON HARBOR, Michigan (AP) — Scores Friday at the Senior PGA Championship at the 6,852 yard, par 71 Golf Club at Harbor Shores:
|Second Round
|Scott McCarron
|66-68—134
|Kevin Sutherland
|68-66—134
|Tim Petrovic
|66-69—135
|Chris Williams
|67-68—135
|Joe Durant
|68-67—135
|Jerry Kelly
|70-65—135
|David Toms
|68-68—136
|Paul Goydos
|67-69—136
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-68—136
|Barry Lane
|66-71—137
|Joey Sindelar
|71-66—137
|Magnus Atlevi
|68-69—137
|Peter Lonard
|66-71—137
|Jerry Pate
|68-69—137
|Tom Byrum
|69-69—138
|Duffy Waldorf
|69-69—138
|Paul Broadhurst
|72-66—138
|Scott Verplank
|69-69—138
|Marco Dawson
|69-70—139
|Wes Short Jr.
|66-73—139
|Olin Browne
|69-70—139
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-70—139
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|70-69—139
|Jeff Sluman
|74-65—139
|David Frost
|70-69—139
|Mike Goodes
|71-68—139
|Mark Mielke
|68-71—139
|Doug Garwood
|68-71—139
|Scott Parel
|69-70—139
|Todd Hamilton
|69-70—139
|Corey Pavin
|69-70—139
|Jesper Parnevik
|70-69—139
|Woody Austin
|69-70—139
|Bob Estes
|69-71—140
|Michael Bradley
|71-69—140
|Vijay Singh
|69-71—140
|Lee Janzen
|69-71—140
|Scott Dunlap
|68-72—140
|Russ Cochran
|70-70—140
|Glen Day
|70-70—140
|P.H. Horgan III
|69-71—140
|Tommy Tolles
|71-69—140
|Kiyoshi Murota
|70-70—140
|Kenny Perry
|68-72—140
|Phillip Price
|71-69—140
|Jerry Smith
|68-72—140
|Rocco Mediate
|72-69—141
|Miguel Angel Martin
|71-70—141
|Jarmo Sandelin
|69-72—141
|Simon Brown
|69-72—141
|Dick Mast
|70-71—141
|Stephen Dodd
|69-72—141
|Steve Pate
|69-72—141
|Philip Golding
|70-71—141
|Gene Sauers
|72-69—141
|Billy Mayfair
|73-68—141
|David McKenzie
|68-74—142
|Fred Funk
|68-74—142
|Jong Duck Kim
|68-74—142
|Andre Bossert
|73-69—142
|Jay Don Blake
|72-70—142
|Carlos Franco
|68-74—142
|Peter Fowler
|73-69—142
|Paul Claxton
|76-66—142
|Gary Hallberg
|72-71—143
|Prayad Marksaeng
|75-68—143
|Santiago Luna
|70-73—143
|Tommy Armour III
|73-70—143
|Sandy Lyle
|75-68—143
|Clark Dennis
|71-72—143
|Jeff Brehaut
|71-72—143
|Stephen Ames
|74-69—143
|Mark O'Meara
|70-73—143
|Billy Andrade
|70-73—143
|Kirk Triplett
|69-74—143
|Kent Jones
|71-72—143
|Tom Lehman
|70-74—144
|Fran Quinn
|72-72—144
|Tim Thelen
|70-74—144
|Jay Haas
|70-74—144
|Jim Schuman
|74-70—144
|James Kingston
|75-69—144
|Bob Gilder
|78-67—145
|Len Mattiace
|74-71—145
|Mardan Mamat
|70-75—145
|Tom Kite
|70-75—145
|Sam Randolph
|71-74—145
|Paul Eales
|75-70—145
|Bill Glasson
|74-72—146
|Kevin Hayashi
|71-75—146
|Bart Bryant
|75-71—146
|Brad Lardon
|71-75—146
|Rob Sedorcek
|69-77—146
|Paul Wesselingh
|76-70—146
|Rick Morton
|74-72—146
|Mark Calcavecchia
|74-72—146
|Neal Lancaster
|74-72—146
|Mike O'Toole
|73-73—146
|Chris Kaufman
|71-76—147
|Mark Brooks
|73-74—147
|Craig Stevens
|74-73—147
|Kevin Johnson
|70-77—147
|Brian Cairns
|74-73—147
|Mark Mouland
|75-72—147
|Frank Esposito Jr.
|77-70—147
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|72-75—147
|Mike Reid
|70-77—147
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|73-74—147
|Jeff Maggert
|73-74—147
|Jim Empey
|69-78—147
|Walt Chapman
|73-75—148
|Peter Baker
|72-76—148
|Brian Henninger
|74-74—148
|John Huston
|73-75—148
|Mike Genovese
|74-74—148
|Tim Fleming
|75-73—148
|Dan Forsman
|75-74—149
|Gene Fieger
|74-75—149
|Stuart Smith
|66-83—149
|Tsuyoshi Yoneyama
|79-70—149
|Mark Brown
|72-77—149
|Larry Mize
|74-75—149
|James Mason
|75-74—149
|Gus Ulrich
|75-75—150
|Ricky Touma
|74-76—150
|Peter Jacobsen
|77-74—151
|Willie Wood
|75-77—152
|David Gilford
|73-79—152
|Joe Boros
|78-74—152
|Mark Tucker
|72-80—152
|Doug Rohrbaugh
|76-76—152
|John Nieporte
|78-74—152
|Jeff Coston
|77-75—152
|Greg Turner
|74-78—152
|Steen Tinning
|72-80—152
|Andrew Oldcorn
|77-76—153
|Dirk Schultz
|75-78—153
|Chris Johnson
|77-76—153
|John Harris
|76-77—153
|Jim Estes
|75-79—154
|Sonny Skinner
|79-75—154
|Kirk Stauffer
|78-76—154
|Chris Starkjohann
|76-79—155
|Brendan McGovern
|78-77—155
|Shawn Kelly
|79-76—155
|Jon Fiedler
|80-76—156
|Scott Simpson
|80-76—156
|Jared Melson
|79-77—156
|Bob Tway
|77-79—156
|Darrell Kestner
|75-82—157
|Glenn Joyner
|78-79—157
|Roy Vucinich
|75-83—158
|Robert Thompson
|75-83—158
|Lance TenBroeck
|83-78—161
|Rob Wilkin
|80-83—163
|Esteban Toledo
|75-WD