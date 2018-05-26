BC-GLF--Senior PGA Championship Scores,0822

Senior PGA Championship Scores

BENTON HARBOR, Michigan (AP) — Scores Friday at the Senior PGA Championship at the 6,852 yard, par 71 Golf Club at Harbor Shores:

Second Round Scott McCarron 66-68—134 Kevin Sutherland 68-66—134 Tim Petrovic 66-69—135 Chris Williams 67-68—135 Joe Durant 68-67—135 Jerry Kelly 70-65—135 David Toms 68-68—136 Paul Goydos 67-69—136 Ken Tanigawa 68-68—136 Barry Lane 66-71—137 Joey Sindelar 71-66—137 Magnus Atlevi 68-69—137 Peter Lonard 66-71—137 Jerry Pate 68-69—137 Tom Byrum 69-69—138 Duffy Waldorf 69-69—138 Paul Broadhurst 72-66—138 Scott Verplank 69-69—138 Marco Dawson 69-70—139 Wes Short Jr. 66-73—139 Olin Browne 69-70—139 Colin Montgomerie 69-70—139 Miguel Angel Jimenez 70-69—139 Jeff Sluman 74-65—139 David Frost 70-69—139 Mike Goodes 71-68—139 Mark Mielke 68-71—139 Doug Garwood 68-71—139 Scott Parel 69-70—139 Todd Hamilton 69-70—139 Corey Pavin 69-70—139 Jesper Parnevik 70-69—139 Woody Austin 69-70—139 Bob Estes 69-71—140 Michael Bradley 71-69—140 Vijay Singh 69-71—140 Lee Janzen 69-71—140 Scott Dunlap 68-72—140 Russ Cochran 70-70—140 Glen Day 70-70—140 P.H. Horgan III 69-71—140 Tommy Tolles 71-69—140 Kiyoshi Murota 70-70—140 Kenny Perry 68-72—140 Phillip Price 71-69—140 Jerry Smith 68-72—140 Rocco Mediate 72-69—141 Miguel Angel Martin 71-70—141 Jarmo Sandelin 69-72—141 Simon Brown 69-72—141 Dick Mast 70-71—141 Stephen Dodd 69-72—141 Steve Pate 69-72—141 Philip Golding 70-71—141 Gene Sauers 72-69—141 Billy Mayfair 73-68—141 David McKenzie 68-74—142 Fred Funk 68-74—142 Jong Duck Kim 68-74—142 Andre Bossert 73-69—142 Jay Don Blake 72-70—142 Carlos Franco 68-74—142 Peter Fowler 73-69—142 Paul Claxton 76-66—142 Gary Hallberg 72-71—143 Prayad Marksaeng 75-68—143 Santiago Luna 70-73—143 Tommy Armour III 73-70—143 Sandy Lyle 75-68—143 Clark Dennis 71-72—143 Jeff Brehaut 71-72—143 Stephen Ames 74-69—143 Mark O'Meara 70-73—143 Billy Andrade 70-73—143 Kirk Triplett 69-74—143 Kent Jones 71-72—143

