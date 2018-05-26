BC-GLF--Colonial Scores,0630

PGA Colonial Scores

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Scores Friday from the Fort Worth Invitational, a PGA Tour event at the 7,209 yard, par 70 Colonial Country Club:

Second Round Justin Rose 66-64—130 Emiliano Grillo 64-67—131 Satoshi Kodaira 66-67—133 Brooks Koepka 70-63—133 Tyrone Van Aswegen 67-67—134 Tom Hoge 69-66—135 Alex Cejka 66-69—135 Kevin Na 62-73—135 Ben Crane 66-69—135 Beau Hossler 64-71—135 Ben Silverman 66-69—135 Harris English 68-67—135 Kevin Tway 66-69—135 Bryson DeChambeau 68-67—135 Tim Herron 66-70—136 Kevin Streelman 69-67—136 Jason Kokrak 69-67—136 Ryan Armour 68-68—136 Tom Lovelady 67-69—136 Rickie Fowler 67-69—136 Charley Hoffman 63-73—136 Andrew Putnam 64-72—136 Rory Sabbatini 66-71—137 Stewart Cink 67-70—137 William McGirt 70-67—137 Chris Kirk 66-71—137 J.T. Poston 69-68—137 Derek Fathauer 67-70—137 Ben Martin 66-71—137 Vaughn Taylor 67-70—137 Jordan Spieth 69-68—137 Steve Stricker 65-72—137 Joel Dahmen 68-69—137 Abraham Ancer 70-68—138 Whee Kim 71-67—138 Brandon Harkins 69-69—138 Martin Piller 67-71—138 Louis Oosthuizen 67-71—138 Russell Knox 69-69—138 Jimmy Walker 68-70—138 Jon Rahm 68-70—138 C.T. Pan 68-71—139 Russell Henley 72-67—139 Robert Streb 72-67—139 Chad Campbell 69-70—139 Trey Mullinax 69-70—139 Corey Conners 71-68—139 Brian Harman 72-67—139 Danny Lee 70-69—139 Shawn Stefani 66-73—139 Ted Potter, Jr. 68-72—140 Matt Kuchar 67-73—140 Pat Perez 70-70—140 Joaquin Niemann 68-72—140 John Huh 69-71—140 Jim Furyk 70-70—140 Adam Hadwin 68-72—140 Bill Haas 67-73—140 Kevin Kisner 72-68—140 Richy Werenski 68-73—141 Mackenzie Hughes 73-68—141 Shubhankar Sharma 73-68—141 Maverick McNealy 69-72—141 Conrad Shindler 73-68—141 Brandt Snedeker 70-71—141 Patton Kizzire 71-70—141 Jhonattan Vegas 64-77—141 Anirban Lahiri 67-74—141 Tyler Duncan 72-69—141 John Senden 72-70—142 Wesley Bryan 69-73—142 Adam Scott 69-73—142 Chesson Hadley 71-71—142 Si Woo Kim 69-73—142 Brian Stuard 70-72—142 Michael Thompson 70-72—142 Nicholas Lindheim 70-72—142 Ollie Schniederjans 69-73—142

Failed to make the cut