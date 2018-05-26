  1. Home
BC-GLF--Colonial Scores

Associated Press
2018/05/26 08:20
PGA Colonial Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Scores Friday from the Fort Worth Invitational, a PGA Tour event at the 7,209 yard, par 70 Colonial Country Club:

Second Round
Justin Rose 66-64—130
Emiliano Grillo 64-67—131
Satoshi Kodaira 66-67—133
Brooks Koepka 70-63—133
Tyrone Van Aswegen 67-67—134
Tom Hoge 69-66—135
Alex Cejka 66-69—135
Kevin Na 62-73—135
Ben Crane 66-69—135
Beau Hossler 64-71—135
Ben Silverman 66-69—135
Harris English 68-67—135
Kevin Tway 66-69—135
Bryson DeChambeau 68-67—135
Tim Herron 66-70—136
Kevin Streelman 69-67—136
Jason Kokrak 69-67—136
Ryan Armour 68-68—136
Tom Lovelady 67-69—136
Rickie Fowler 67-69—136
Charley Hoffman 63-73—136
Andrew Putnam 64-72—136
Rory Sabbatini 66-71—137
Stewart Cink 67-70—137
William McGirt 70-67—137
Chris Kirk 66-71—137
J.T. Poston 69-68—137
Derek Fathauer 67-70—137
Ben Martin 66-71—137
Vaughn Taylor 67-70—137
Jordan Spieth 69-68—137
Steve Stricker 65-72—137
Joel Dahmen 68-69—137
Abraham Ancer 70-68—138
Whee Kim 71-67—138
Brandon Harkins 69-69—138
Martin Piller 67-71—138
Louis Oosthuizen 67-71—138
Russell Knox 69-69—138
Jimmy Walker 68-70—138
Jon Rahm 68-70—138
C.T. Pan 68-71—139
Russell Henley 72-67—139
Robert Streb 72-67—139
Chad Campbell 69-70—139
Trey Mullinax 69-70—139
Corey Conners 71-68—139
Brian Harman 72-67—139
Danny Lee 70-69—139
Shawn Stefani 66-73—139
Ted Potter, Jr. 68-72—140
Matt Kuchar 67-73—140
Pat Perez 70-70—140
Joaquin Niemann 68-72—140
John Huh 69-71—140
Jim Furyk 70-70—140
Adam Hadwin 68-72—140
Bill Haas 67-73—140
Kevin Kisner 72-68—140
Richy Werenski 68-73—141
Mackenzie Hughes 73-68—141
Shubhankar Sharma 73-68—141
Maverick McNealy 69-72—141
Conrad Shindler 73-68—141
Brandt Snedeker 70-71—141
Patton Kizzire 71-70—141
Jhonattan Vegas 64-77—141
Anirban Lahiri 67-74—141
Tyler Duncan 72-69—141
John Senden 72-70—142
Wesley Bryan 69-73—142
Adam Scott 69-73—142
Chesson Hadley 71-71—142
Si Woo Kim 69-73—142
Brian Stuard 70-72—142
Michael Thompson 70-72—142
Nicholas Lindheim 70-72—142
Ollie Schniederjans 69-73—142
Failed to make the cut
Martin Laird 70-73—143
Austin Cook 71-72—143
Aaron Wise 70-73—143
Webb Simpson 70-73—143
Scott Stallings 69-74—143
J.J. Henry 71-72—143
Jonathan Byrd 73-71—144
Patrick Rodgers 71-73—144
Chez Reavie 70-74—144
Xander Schauffele 72-72—144
Martin Flores 71-74—145
Aaron Baddeley 75-70—145
Cody Gribble 71-74—145
Brice Garnett 71-74—145
Xinjun Zhang 71-74—145
David Hearn 72-73—145
Jason Dufner 68-77—145
Scott Piercy 73-72—145
Adam Schenk 68-77—145
J.J. Spaun 75-71—146
Grayson Murray 70-76—146
Zach Johnson 72-74—146
Kelly Kraft 68-78—146
Sean O'Hair 72-74—146
Patrick Cantlay 73-73—146
David Lingmerth 72-75—147
Talor Gooch 73-74—147
Andrew Landry 70-77—147
Sam Saunders 72-75—147
Scott Brown 78-71—149
Nick Taylor 76-74—150
Ryan Palmer 73-77—150
Rod Pampling 72-78—150
Sung Kang 73-78—151
Cameron Smith 79-74—153
Smylie Kaufman 75-78—153
Ryan Blaum 72-81—153
Sam Burns 74-79—153
Nick Watney 79-76—155
Keith Clearwater 83-82—165