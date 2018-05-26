BC-GLF--Colonial Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Scores Friday from the Fort Worth Invitational, a PGA Tour event at the 7,209 yard, par 70 Colonial Country Club:
|Second Round
|Justin Rose
|66-64—130
|Emiliano Grillo
|64-67—131
|Satoshi Kodaira
|66-67—133
|Brooks Koepka
|70-63—133
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|67-67—134
|Tom Hoge
|69-66—135
|Alex Cejka
|66-69—135
|Kevin Na
|62-73—135
|Ben Crane
|66-69—135
|Beau Hossler
|64-71—135
|Ben Silverman
|66-69—135
|Harris English
|68-67—135
|Kevin Tway
|66-69—135
|Bryson DeChambeau
|68-67—135
|Tim Herron
|66-70—136
|Kevin Streelman
|69-67—136
|Jason Kokrak
|69-67—136
|Ryan Armour
|68-68—136
|Tom Lovelady
|67-69—136
|Rickie Fowler
|67-69—136
|Charley Hoffman
|63-73—136
|Andrew Putnam
|64-72—136
|Rory Sabbatini
|66-71—137
|Stewart Cink
|67-70—137
|William McGirt
|70-67—137
|Chris Kirk
|66-71—137
|J.T. Poston
|69-68—137
|Derek Fathauer
|67-70—137
|Ben Martin
|66-71—137
|Vaughn Taylor
|67-70—137
|Jordan Spieth
|69-68—137
|Steve Stricker
|65-72—137
|Joel Dahmen
|68-69—137
|Abraham Ancer
|70-68—138
|Whee Kim
|71-67—138
|Brandon Harkins
|69-69—138
|Martin Piller
|67-71—138
|Louis Oosthuizen
|67-71—138
|Russell Knox
|69-69—138
|Jimmy Walker
|68-70—138
|Jon Rahm
|68-70—138
|C.T. Pan
|68-71—139
|Russell Henley
|72-67—139
|Robert Streb
|72-67—139
|Chad Campbell
|69-70—139
|Trey Mullinax
|69-70—139
|Corey Conners
|71-68—139
|Brian Harman
|72-67—139
|Danny Lee
|70-69—139
|Shawn Stefani
|66-73—139
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|68-72—140
|Matt Kuchar
|67-73—140
|Pat Perez
|70-70—140
|Joaquin Niemann
|68-72—140
|John Huh
|69-71—140
|Jim Furyk
|70-70—140
|Adam Hadwin
|68-72—140
|Bill Haas
|67-73—140
|Kevin Kisner
|72-68—140
|Richy Werenski
|68-73—141
|Mackenzie Hughes
|73-68—141
|Shubhankar Sharma
|73-68—141
|Maverick McNealy
|69-72—141
|Conrad Shindler
|73-68—141
|Brandt Snedeker
|70-71—141
|Patton Kizzire
|71-70—141
|Jhonattan Vegas
|64-77—141
|Anirban Lahiri
|67-74—141
|Tyler Duncan
|72-69—141
|John Senden
|72-70—142
|Wesley Bryan
|69-73—142
|Adam Scott
|69-73—142
|Chesson Hadley
|71-71—142
|Si Woo Kim
|69-73—142
|Brian Stuard
|70-72—142
|Michael Thompson
|70-72—142
|Nicholas Lindheim
|70-72—142
|Ollie Schniederjans
|69-73—142
|Martin Laird
|70-73—143
|Austin Cook
|71-72—143
|Aaron Wise
|70-73—143
|Webb Simpson
|70-73—143
|Scott Stallings
|69-74—143
|J.J. Henry
|71-72—143
|Jonathan Byrd
|73-71—144
|Patrick Rodgers
|71-73—144
|Chez Reavie
|70-74—144
|Xander Schauffele
|72-72—144
|Martin Flores
|71-74—145
|Aaron Baddeley
|75-70—145
|Cody Gribble
|71-74—145
|Brice Garnett
|71-74—145
|Xinjun Zhang
|71-74—145
|David Hearn
|72-73—145
|Jason Dufner
|68-77—145
|Scott Piercy
|73-72—145
|Adam Schenk
|68-77—145
|J.J. Spaun
|75-71—146
|Grayson Murray
|70-76—146
|Zach Johnson
|72-74—146
|Kelly Kraft
|68-78—146
|Sean O'Hair
|72-74—146
|Patrick Cantlay
|73-73—146
|David Lingmerth
|72-75—147
|Talor Gooch
|73-74—147
|Andrew Landry
|70-77—147
|Sam Saunders
|72-75—147
|Scott Brown
|78-71—149
|Nick Taylor
|76-74—150
|Ryan Palmer
|73-77—150
|Rod Pampling
|72-78—150
|Sung Kang
|73-78—151
|Cameron Smith
|79-74—153
|Smylie Kaufman
|75-78—153
|Ryan Blaum
|72-81—153
|Sam Burns
|74-79—153
|Nick Watney
|79-76—155
|Keith Clearwater
|83-82—165