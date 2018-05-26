Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing Children’s Day

NEW YORK & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018--Today, Texas Center for the Missing (TCM) and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE:CCO), subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., participated in press events throughout major Texas markets to launch a new digital billboard campaign calling attention to the ongoing searches for local missing children. Some families of missing children, along with local law enforcement working these unsolved cases, spoke at press events throughout the state today and urged the public to share any information they have regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of these children.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005716/en/

Clear Channel Outdoor's Lee Vela stands with the Texas Center for the Missing, and local officials, to launch a month-long digital billboard campaign to bring home missing Texas children. (Photo: Business Wire)

Timed to begin with National Missing Children’s Day, May 25, and running through June, CCOA will display images of missing children from San Antonio, Dallas, El Paso, and Houston on the company’s digital billboards across Texas. Radio public service announcements will also be aired on iHeart Media radio stations throughout Texas highlighting the different missing children cases for Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, and El Paso.

The country is in the midst of a persistent missing and exploited children crisis nationwide, with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) reporting over 441,165 entries for missing children in 2017. Specifically, the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse received 55,346 missing person reports in 2017, 41,893 of which were juveniles.

Photos are one of the most vital tools for law enforcement when searching for a missing child, and have the power to produce leads that can help law enforcement give families’ answers and help safely recover children. The new billboard campaign enables TCM to reach a broad audience across Texas by distributing photos of missing children in select areas that can aid law enforcement with a search.

“We know that photos bring missing children home and we rely on our partners like Clear Channel Outdoor Americas to help us in our mission,” said Beth Alberts, TCM CEO. “We are grateful to them for the continued support to find missing children and helping to reunite families.”

“Public safety, and child safety in particular, remains a core tenet of our corporate social responsibility efforts,” said Michelle Costa, Regional President, CCOA-South Central. “Our digital billboards have the ability to reach passersby in high-traffic areas as they are out and about. We hope our efforts can play a role in reuniting these children with their families.”

For regional missing children alerts http://www.missingkids.com/RSS.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies, with more than 650,000 displays in over 35 countries across five continents, including 43 of the 50 largest markets in the United States. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings offers many types of displays across its global platform to meet the advertising needs of its customers. This includes a growing digital platform that now offers over 1,200 digital billboards across 28 U.S. markets. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ International segment operates in 22 countries across Asia and Europe in a wide variety of formats. More information is available at www.clearchanneloutdoor.com.

Like us on Facebook at

Follow us on Twitter at

Read our Blog at https://blog.clearchanneloutdoor.com/

About Texas Center for the Missing

Texas Center for the Missing (TCM) is a Houston-based non-profit and is the Amber Alert provider for the 14-county Houston-Galveston region. TCM offers crisis intervention, prevention, and community education services related to child abductions, runaways, internet lures, and endangered adults. To decrease the number of missing children, we at Texas Center for the Missing know that children and families need to be educated about how to remain safe, law enforcement needs to be trained on how and when to activate local Amber Alerts, and the community at large needs to be aware of the painful reality of these situations. Since its founding in 2000, TCM has directly served more than 289,000 children and families. In addition, TCM has trained 7,000 law enforcement officers and provided assistance in more than 1,300 missing persons cases. We are at the ready to activate community resources 24/7 to get a missing child or endangered adult home quickly and safely. Your support directly affects our ability to serve the Greater Houston community with the best and most time efficient resources available. For more information, visit centerforthemissing.org or hear from TCM CEO Beth Alberts at: http://www.givinglibrary.org/organizations/texas-center-missing.

Bringing hope and healing to the missing and their families through crisis intervention, prevention, and community education.

Like us on Facebook at

Follow us on Twitter at

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005716/en/

CONTACT: Press:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Jason D. King, 212-812-0064

jasondking@clearchannel.com

or

Texas Center for the Missing

Beth Alberts, 713-599-0235

support@tcftm.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PARENTING COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSUMER FAMILY

SOURCE: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/25/2018 05:08 PM/DISC: 05/25/2018 05:07 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005716/en