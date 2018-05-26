Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former CIA Director Michael Hayden

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — Rubio; Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C.; James Clapper, former director of national intelligence.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

___

"Fox News Sunday" — Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Chris Coons, D-Del.