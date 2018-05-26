Key Insights for the Global 5G Testing Equipment Market Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018-- projects the is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected devices is a key driver which is expected to impact market growth.

The demand for faster mobile communication to experience seamless integrity of connected devices has witnessed continuous growth in recent years. Internet connectivity is an important access channel to support and enable communication over large scale IoT devices which is expected to positively impact market growth during the period 2018-2022.

In this report, Technavio highlights software-defined testing as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global 5G testing equipment market:

Software-defined testing

The test and measurement industry is now more inclined toward a software-defined approach to create flexible and efficient test sets for 5G equipment comprising of highly complex radio frequency (RF) designs. Software modules allow engineers to develop test programs for multiple 5G technologies and standards quickly. Test sets that can quickly adopt new 5G specifications through software are also able to accelerate 5G prototyping and deployment.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “A software defined approach also helps future-proof test programs for tomorrow’s demanding 5G challenges. For instance, 5G NR prototyping is carried out for massive MIMO, mmWave, channel sounding and waveform development via reprogrammable instrumentation tools.”

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the by product (oscilloscopes, signal generators, signal analyzers, network analyzers, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The oscilloscopes product segment dominated the market accounting for over 36% in 2017, which is expected to increase by a further 1% over the forecast period. The signal analyzers segment is the only other segment which will exhibit growth during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global 5G testing equipment market was led by the Americas which accounted for over 37% share followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is expected to witness an increase in its market share over the forecast period, while the Americas will see a corresponding decline in its market shares by 2022.

