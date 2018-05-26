Hillary Clinton to be honored with medal from Harvard

Hillary Clinton smiles as she walks through Radcliffe Yard prior to her address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. Harva
Hillary Clinton, right, is escorted to the stage by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May
Hillary Clinton answers a question at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. Harvard University's Radcliffe Institute honored C
Hillary Clinton points to the audience as she is introduced at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. Harvard University's Radc
Hillary Clinton smiles as she is introduced at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. Harvard University's Radcliffe Institute
Hillary Clinton smiles after receiving the Radcliffe Medal at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Hillary Clinton smiles as she is introduced at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. Harvard University's Radcliffe Institute
Hillary Clinton pumps her fist as she is introduced at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. Harvard University's Radcliffe In
Hillary Clinton waves after receiving the Radcliffe Medal at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Hillary Clinton smiles as she shakes hands with guests while walking through Radcliffe Yard prior to her address at Harvard University in Cambridge, M
Hillary Clinton smiles as she shakes hands with guests while walking through Radcliffe Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Friday, May 25,
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Hillary Clinton is receiving a medal from Harvard University for her leadership and human rights work.
The former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate will be awarded the Radcliffe Medal on Friday. The university says it honors those who have had a "transformative impact on society."
Organizers say Clinton was chosen because she's a "champion for human rights," a "skilled legislator" and "an advocate of American leadership" on the world stage.
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright will deliver a personal tribute to Clinton, and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey will participate in a keynote conversation with her.
Previous medal recipients include Albright, Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Dole.