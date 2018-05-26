Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market - Growth Opportunity Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018--Market research firm has announced the release of their latest report on the . This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio’s previous biogas upgrading equipment research, presenting an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors. The report will also include new predictions for the forecast period based on a thorough understanding of the current market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the global biogas upgrading equipment market is an integral part of Technavio’s portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the power market, which is expanding due to a recent boom in technological innovations. Some of the topics include power rental accessories, industrial wastewater treatment equipment, wind tower, and nuclear decommissioning.

Global growth opportunities and forecast

Technavio’s previous report on the global market projected that in terms of geography, EMEA held the highest share in the biogas upgrading equipment market, accounting for over 70% share in 2015. Most countries in the region have renewable energy targets, which are backed by government support through feed-in tariffs. The EMEA region has the highest number of biogas upgrading plants.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated , “The increase in the adoption of natural gas vehicles is expected to fuel the biogas upgrading equipment market during the forecast period. The governments in countries such as the US, the UK, Sweden, Italy, and China are promoting the use of renewable natural gas. Thus, the combined benefit of environmental, economic and government support is anticipated to boost the use of upgraded biogas in the transportation sector that will drive the market growth.”

Technavio’s new report on the global biogas upgrading equipment market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022 Top factors driving the market growth Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the major vendors Market growth opportunities and factors impeding growth

Technavio’s report on the global market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

