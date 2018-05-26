BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2607
|Down
|40
|Jul
|2604
|2631
|2553
|2556
|Down
|47
|Sep
|2647
|2674
|2604
|2607
|Down
|40
|Dec
|2666
|2689
|2625
|2629
|Down
|35
|Mar
|2660
|2678
|2620
|2625
|Down
|33
|May
|2653
|2668
|2613
|2618
|Down
|33
|Jul
|2652
|2669
|2615
|2617
|Down
|33
|Sep
|2670
|2670
|2617
|2619
|Down
|34
|Dec
|2622
|2640
|2620
|2621
|Down
|33
|Mar
|2623
|2623
|2622
|2622
|Down
|33