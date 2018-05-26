  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/26 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 309.45 309.45 306.50 306.70 Down 1.85
Jun 308.15 310.60 306.30 306.70 Down 1.85
Jul 310.20 311.70 306.90 307.75 Down 1.85
Aug 311.55 311.95 308.65 308.85 Down 1.85
Sep 312.20 313.65 309.00 309.90 Down 1.85
Oct 310.85 310.95 310.85 310.90 Down 1.90
Nov 311.75 Down 1.95
Dec 314.65 316.20 312.05 312.45 Down 1.95
Jan 313.40 Down 1.95
Feb 314.15 Down 1.95
Mar 316.30 318.00 314.40 314.70 Down 1.95
Apr 315.45 Down 2.00
May 317.85 319.20 315.95 315.95 Down 2.00
Jun 316.60 Down 2.00
Jul 319.45 319.45 316.85 317.10 Down 2.00
Aug 317.90 Down 2.00
Sep 318.25 Down 2.05
Oct 318.95 Down 1.90
Nov 319.25 Down 2.05
Dec 319.40 Down 2.05
Jan 319.65 Down 2.05
Feb 319.85 Down 2.05
Mar 320.35 Down 2.00
Apr 320.45 Down 2.00
May 320.80 Down 1.80
Jul 320.90 Down 1.80
Sep 320.95 Down 1.80
Dec 320.45 Down 1.40
Mar 320.50 Down 1.40
May 320.55 Down 1.40
Jul 320.60 Down 1.40
Sep 320.65 Down 1.40
Dec 320.70 Down 1.40
Mar 320.75 Down 1.40
May 320.80 Down 1.40
Jul 320.85 Down 1.40
Sep 320.90 Down 1.40
Dec 320.95 Down 1.40
Mar 321.00 Down 1.40