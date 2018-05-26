New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|309.45
|309.45
|306.50
|306.70 Down 1.85
|Jun
|308.15
|310.60
|306.30
|306.70 Down 1.85
|Jul
|310.20
|311.70
|306.90
|307.75 Down 1.85
|Aug
|311.55
|311.95
|308.65
|308.85 Down 1.85
|Sep
|312.20
|313.65
|309.00
|309.90 Down 1.85
|Oct
|310.85
|310.95
|310.85
|310.90 Down 1.90
|Nov
|311.75 Down 1.95
|Dec
|314.65
|316.20
|312.05
|312.45 Down 1.95
|Jan
|313.40 Down 1.95
|Feb
|314.15 Down 1.95
|Mar
|316.30
|318.00
|314.40
|314.70 Down 1.95
|Apr
|315.45 Down 2.00
|May
|317.85
|319.20
|315.95
|315.95 Down 2.00
|Jun
|316.60 Down 2.00
|Jul
|319.45
|319.45
|316.85
|317.10 Down 2.00
|Aug
|317.90 Down 2.00
|Sep
|318.25 Down 2.05
|Oct
|318.95 Down 1.90
|Nov
|319.25 Down 2.05
|Dec
|319.40 Down 2.05
|Jan
|319.65 Down 2.05
|Feb
|319.85 Down 2.05
|Mar
|320.35 Down 2.00
|Apr
|320.45 Down 2.00
|May
|320.80 Down 1.80
|Jul
|320.90 Down 1.80
|Sep
|320.95 Down 1.80
|Dec
|320.45 Down 1.40
|Mar
|320.50 Down 1.40
|May
|320.55 Down 1.40
|Jul
|320.60 Down 1.40
|Sep
|320.65 Down 1.40
|Dec
|320.70 Down 1.40
|Mar
|320.75 Down 1.40
|May
|320.80 Down 1.40
|Jul
|320.85 Down 1.40
|Sep
|320.90 Down 1.40
|Dec
|320.95 Down 1.40
|Mar
|321.00 Down 1.40