  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/26 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 70.65 70.80 67.49 67.88 Down 2.83
Jul 70.53 70.67 67.39 67.78 Down 2.80
Aug 70.14 70.26 67.06 67.45 Down 2.74
Sep 69.72 69.72 66.66 67.06 Down 2.63
Oct 69.26 69.26 66.32 66.72 Down 2.51
Nov 68.71 68.79 65.95 66.36 Down 2.43
Dec 68.28 68.28 65.63 66.01 Down 2.35
Jan 67.67 67.67 65.21 65.58 Down 2.27
Feb 67.34 67.34 64.77 65.11 Down 2.23
Mar 66.84 66.84 64.32 64.66 Down 2.19
Apr 66.25 66.25 63.92 64.23 Down 2.15
May 65.93 65.93 63.48 63.82 Down 2.11
Jun 65.27 65.27 63.37 63.39 Down 2.07
Jul 62.97 Down 2.04
Aug 63.21 63.25 62.55 62.59 Down 2.01
Sep 62.30 62.30 62.24 62.24 Down 1.98
Oct 61.91 Down 1.95
Nov 63.50 63.57 61.29 61.61 Down 1.93
Dec 63.15 63.15 61.24 61.24 Down 1.91
Jan 60.89 Down 1.89
Feb 60.56 Down 1.86
Mar 60.26 Down 1.83
Apr 59.98 Down 1.80
May 61.41 61.48 59.43 59.71 Down 1.76
Jun 59.41 Down 1.73
Jul 59.13 Down 1.71
Aug 58.83 Down 1.71
Sep 58.61 Down 1.66
Oct 58.40 Down 1.60
Nov 59.66 59.94 57.87 58.16 Down 1.59
Dec 57.87 Down 1.57
Jan 57.60 Down 1.55
Feb 57.33 Down 1.52
Mar 57.09 Down 1.50
Apr 56.86 Down 1.48
May 56.68 Down 1.46
Jun 56.46 Down 1.44
Jul 56.26 Down 1.42
Aug 56.08 Down 1.40
Sep 55.91 Down 1.38
Oct 55.77 Down 1.36
Nov 56.86 56.86 55.60 55.60 Down 1.34
Dec 55.37 Down 1.32
Jan 55.23 Down 1.29
Feb 55.03 Down 1.27
Mar 54.83 Down 1.25
Apr 54.73 Down 1.22
May 54.58 Down 1.20
Jun 54.38 Down 1.18
Jul 54.33 Down 1.15
Aug 54.23 Down 1.13
Sep 54.07 Down 1.11
Oct 54.09 Down 1.08
Nov 55.10 55.10 53.80 53.88 Down 1.06
Dec 53.78 Down 1.05
Jan 53.66 Down 1.04
Feb 53.58 Down 1.03
Mar 53.41 Down 1.03
Apr 53.29 Down 1.02
May 53.25 Down 1.01
Jun 53.13 Down 1.00
Jul 53.00 Down .99
Aug 53.00 Down .98
Sep 52.88 Down .98
Oct 52.81 Down .97
Nov 53.48 53.48 52.80 52.80 Down .96
Dec 52.78 Down .96
Jan 52.75 Down .96
Feb 52.73 Down .96
Mar 52.68 Down .96
Apr 52.67 Down .96
May 52.90 52.90 52.55 52.55 Down .96
Jun 52.55 Down .96
Jul 52.52 Down .96
Aug 52.50 Down .96
Sep 52.45 Down .96
Oct 52.44 Down .96
Nov 52.31 Down .96
Dec 52.30 Down .96
Jan 52.31 Down .96
Feb 52.30 Down .96
Mar 52.28 Down .96
Apr 52.29 Down .96
May 52.28 Down .96
Jun 52.28 Down .96
Jul 52.28 Down .96
Aug 52.28 Down .96
Sep 52.26 Down .96
Oct 52.27 Down .96
Nov 52.75 52.75 52.31 52.31 Down .96
Dec 52.39 Down .96
Jan 52.43 Down .96
Feb 52.46 Down .96
Mar 52.49 Down .96
Apr 52.53 Down .96
May 52.56 Down .96
Jun 52.59 Down .96
Jul 52.63 Down .96
Aug 52.66 Down .96
Sep 52.69 Down .96
Oct 52.73 Down .96
Nov 52.76 Down .96
Dec 52.79 Down .96
Jan 52.82 Down .96