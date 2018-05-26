New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|70.65
|70.80
|67.49
|67.88 Down 2.83
|Jul
|70.53
|70.67
|67.39
|67.78 Down 2.80
|Aug
|70.14
|70.26
|67.06
|67.45 Down 2.74
|Sep
|69.72
|69.72
|66.66
|67.06 Down 2.63
|Oct
|69.26
|69.26
|66.32
|66.72 Down 2.51
|Nov
|68.71
|68.79
|65.95
|66.36 Down 2.43
|Dec
|68.28
|68.28
|65.63
|66.01 Down 2.35
|Jan
|67.67
|67.67
|65.21
|65.58 Down 2.27
|Feb
|67.34
|67.34
|64.77
|65.11 Down 2.23
|Mar
|66.84
|66.84
|64.32
|64.66 Down 2.19
|Apr
|66.25
|66.25
|63.92
|64.23 Down 2.15
|May
|65.93
|65.93
|63.48
|63.82 Down 2.11
|Jun
|65.27
|65.27
|63.37
|63.39 Down 2.07
|Jul
|62.97 Down 2.04
|Aug
|63.21
|63.25
|62.55
|62.59 Down 2.01
|Sep
|62.30
|62.30
|62.24
|62.24 Down 1.98
|Oct
|61.91 Down 1.95
|Nov
|63.50
|63.57
|61.29
|61.61 Down 1.93
|Dec
|63.15
|63.15
|61.24
|61.24 Down 1.91
|Jan
|60.89 Down 1.89
|Feb
|60.56 Down 1.86
|Mar
|60.26 Down 1.83
|Apr
|59.98 Down 1.80
|May
|61.41
|61.48
|59.43
|59.71 Down 1.76
|Jun
|59.41 Down 1.73
|Jul
|59.13 Down 1.71
|Aug
|58.83 Down 1.71
|Sep
|58.61 Down 1.66
|Oct
|58.40 Down 1.60
|Nov
|59.66
|59.94
|57.87
|58.16 Down 1.59
|Dec
|57.87 Down 1.57
|Jan
|57.60 Down 1.55
|Feb
|57.33 Down 1.52
|Mar
|57.09 Down 1.50
|Apr
|56.86 Down 1.48
|May
|56.68 Down 1.46
|Jun
|56.46 Down 1.44
|Jul
|56.26 Down 1.42
|Aug
|56.08 Down 1.40
|Sep
|55.91 Down 1.38
|Oct
|55.77 Down 1.36
|Nov
|56.86
|56.86
|55.60
|55.60 Down 1.34
|Dec
|55.37 Down 1.32
|Jan
|55.23 Down 1.29
|Feb
|55.03 Down 1.27
|Mar
|54.83 Down 1.25
|Apr
|54.73 Down 1.22
|May
|54.58 Down 1.20
|Jun
|54.38 Down 1.18
|Jul
|54.33 Down 1.15
|Aug
|54.23 Down 1.13
|Sep
|54.07 Down 1.11
|Oct
|54.09 Down 1.08
|Nov
|55.10
|55.10
|53.80
|53.88 Down 1.06
|Dec
|53.78 Down 1.05
|Jan
|53.66 Down 1.04
|Feb
|53.58 Down 1.03
|Mar
|53.41 Down 1.03
|Apr
|53.29 Down 1.02
|May
|53.25 Down 1.01
|Jun
|53.13 Down 1.00
|Jul
|53.00
|Down .99
|Aug
|53.00
|Down .98
|Sep
|52.88
|Down .98
|Oct
|52.81
|Down .97
|Nov
|53.48
|53.48
|52.80
|52.80
|Down .96
|Dec
|52.78
|Down .96
|Jan
|52.75
|Down .96
|Feb
|52.73
|Down .96
|Mar
|52.68
|Down .96
|Apr
|52.67
|Down .96
|May
|52.90
|52.90
|52.55
|52.55
|Down .96
|Jun
|52.55
|Down .96
|Jul
|52.52
|Down .96
|Aug
|52.50
|Down .96
|Sep
|52.45
|Down .96
|Oct
|52.44
|Down .96
|Nov
|52.31
|Down .96
|Dec
|52.30
|Down .96
|Jan
|52.31
|Down .96
|Feb
|52.30
|Down .96
|Mar
|52.28
|Down .96
|Apr
|52.29
|Down .96
|May
|52.28
|Down .96
|Jun
|52.28
|Down .96
|Jul
|52.28
|Down .96
|Aug
|52.28
|Down .96
|Sep
|52.26
|Down .96
|Oct
|52.27
|Down .96
|Nov
|52.75
|52.75
|52.31
|52.31
|Down .96
|Dec
|52.39
|Down .96
|Jan
|52.43
|Down .96
|Feb
|52.46
|Down .96
|Mar
|52.49
|Down .96
|Apr
|52.53
|Down .96
|May
|52.56
|Down .96
|Jun
|52.59
|Down .96
|Jul
|52.63
|Down .96
|Aug
|52.66
|Down .96
|Sep
|52.69
|Down .96
|Oct
|52.73
|Down .96
|Nov
|52.76
|Down .96
|Dec
|52.79
|Down .96
|Jan
|52.82
|Down .96