Rights advocates: Venezuela releases prisoners, arrests more

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Human rights advocates in Venezuela say 16 prisoners accused of inciting violence against the government have been released, but other critics of the socialist administration have been arrested.

Attorney Laura Valbuena of the rights group Foro Penal said Friday that four additional detainees could soon walk free. She said officials arrested them this year protesting power outages.

President Nicolas Maduro a day earlier called for some prisoners to be released during a speech celebrating his re-election.

He urged pro-government lawmakers to let those detainees go in a gesture to reunite politically fractured Venezuela.

Foro Penal director Alfredo Romero says the government still holds 354 people Maduro's foes consider political prisoners.

Romero says that in the last several days, officials made 25 such arrests, many from the ranks of Venezuela's military.