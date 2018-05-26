Cascadia Recognized by World-Renowned Passive House Institute

LANGLEY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018--The momentum continues to build for one of North America’s most innovative manufacturers and distributors of energy-efficient windows, doors, and building products. In addition to recent awards and accolades, Cascadia Windows & Doors is delighted to have recently receivedPassive House Institute (PHI) certification for its high-performance Universal Series of energy-efficient windows. This certification verifies these windows achieve a level of thermal performance that less than one-in-a-thousand windows meet.

This achievement is great news for architects (especially designers of large buildings); engineers and technologists involved in energy-modeling and building enclosure design; and developers, contractors, and others seeking the very best products to incorporate into superior energy-efficient structures.

Michael Bousfield, Technical Director at Cascadia, states, “ The invention and release of the Universal Series of windows and doors are significant. We are talking about a commercial-grade fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP)-framed window product. A product that PHI, a German organization, states is the first wholly North American designed and manufactured window product to become Passive House certified. ”

PHI certification is an acknowledgment of the highest order. It adds to the credibility Cascadia has recently gained in the energy-efficiency construction world with its innovative Universal Series, including:

The Crystal Achievement Award for the Most Innovative Window of the Year in 2017 received from Window & Door Magazine (a North American publication) Certification from the Passive House Institute US Nomination in March 2018 as one of three finalists for the Canadian Green Building Council’s Product of the Year (the winner to be announced later this year).

The Universal Series is impressive for many reasons—its thermal performance, its industry-leading water and air tightness characteristics, and its safe use in large-scale non-combustible construction. By design, the company’s introduction of these innovative products is perfectly timed to match the growing client demand for products that achieve and exceed the increasingly stringent building code requirements for energy efficiency. This demand is particularly strong in the Pacific Northwest of North America—the region the company calls home.

Mike Battistel, President of Cascadia, is understandably excited. He says, “The Universal Series of windows and doors offers significant benefits to both designers and owners. Designers enjoy the extra freedom to achieve energy targets for their buildings while adding more glass in their design to take advantage of better views and natural light. And owners appreciate the superior comfort they can experience anywhere within their interior spaces—plus the long-term performance and value of these products.”

Cascadia Windows & Doors was founded in 2008 in Langley, British Columbia, Canada, by a collective of building science and window specialists. Their focus was to innovate, commercialize, and produce the most energy-efficient building products in the marketplace.

Cascadia manufactures resilient, versatile, and sustainable building envelope products, including windows, doors, and cladding support systems forged from high-quality pultruded fiberglass. Cascadia’s mission is to lead North America’s transition to energy-efficient building design. They accomplish this by offering high-performance products that substantially reduce CO 2 emissions, thereby reducing the contribution to climate change.

