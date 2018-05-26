Bluegreen VacationsTM Named 2018 Business of the Year

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018--Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE:BXG) ("Bluegreen Vacations"), a leading vacation ownership company, has been named 2018 Business of the Year by the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce during a ceremony at the Boca Raton Resort.

“I am extremely proud and honored that Bluegreen Vacations is this year’s recipient of this year’s award,” said Shawn B. Pearson, President and CEO, Bluegreen Vacations Corporation. “We set the bar high for our organization and our associates are extremely focused on positively impacting the areas where we live, work, and play. As a proud member of the Boca Chamber, our goal is to connect with the community as a whole and to work together to support the advancement of commerce, education, and the business community here in Boca. We look forward to continuing our efforts and anticipate a long-lasting relationship with the Boca Chamber.”

As part of its annual awards series, the Chamber celebrates businesses who not only generate economic prosperity, but also have a strong philanthropic involvement.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Bluegreen Vacations headquartered right here in Boca Raton,” said Troy McLellan, President & CEO, Boca Chamber. “From their dynamic leadership, to their strong commitment to our community and steady growth, it has been truly inspiring to watch them set the standard for business excellence in Boca Raton. As an organization that is committed to economic prosperity, it is our honor to recognize a company that continues to strengthen our business community. Congratulations to Bluegreen Vacations on a well-deserved Business of the Year recognition.”

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 212,000 owners, 67 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of March 31, 2018. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90% ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

