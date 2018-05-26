Connect. Know. Go … Get to Your Destination with Real-Time Traffic Information

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018--Hurricane season begins in June! Let FL511 be your eye through the storm and help you plan ahead. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) encourages residents to use its Florida 511 Traveler Information System to Connect. Know. Go.

Before leaving, drivers should check the interactive road map on FL511.com for real-time traffic information and incident alerts in English or Spanish. They can also view roadway cameras showing nearby current driving conditions on their route. The free Florida 511 mobile app, available on the Apple App Store or Google Play, features an interactive map showing traffic speeds and incidents on roads around the user’s location and offers a statewide view as well. The best feature of the app is Drive Mode, allowing motorists to use the app in a hands-free manner.

Drivers can register on the website for alerts and routes. On the phone, drivers can put in an origin or destination to get a route to their destinations. Route-specific text and email alerts can include travel speeds, travel time estimates and information about congestion, construction and incidents.

Additional ways to receive traffic information from Florida 511 include calling 511 toll-free from any phone in the state and/or following one or more of the statewide, regional or roadway-specific Twitter feeds (#FL511), such as @FL511_State.

In addition to information about what’s happening on Florida’s roadways, the 511 phone system also provides free transfers to Florida’s airports.

FDOT encourages all drivers to check Florida 511 to travel safely and experience fewer delays. Check Florida 511 before leaving or have a passenger check during a trip to avoid using a phone while driving. Drive Mode allows motorists to use the app in a hands-free manner.

