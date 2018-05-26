Brazil marketing executive linked to FIFA scandal dies

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian sports marketing executive who testified for the prosecution in a corruption scandal at FIFA has died in Sao Paulo. He was 74.

Jose Hawilla founded the Traffic Group, Brazil's largest sports marketing company. He died on Friday of respiratory problems at the Sirio Libanes Hospital.

U.S. authorities arrested him in 2013 on charges of bribing senior soccer officials to secure commercial rights for tournaments.

He pleaded guilty in 2014 to racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice, but agreed to help police and pay a fine of $151 million.

His testimony led to the arrest of high-ranking FIFA officials and former heads of the South American and Brazilian Football Confederations.