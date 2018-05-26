Gaza officials: 86 hurt by Israeli fire in border protest

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's Health Ministry says dozens of Palestinians were hurt along the border with Israel.

It said most of the 86 people injured Friday were treated for tear gas inhalation while some sustained gunshot wounds.

Israel's military said Palestinians tried to damage the border fence, rolled burning tires and threw an explosive device at soldiers.

It said troops responded with tear gas and live fire.

Leaders of Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, visited protest tents near the border and vowed to continue the weekly rallies they're leading.

Over 110 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since demonstrations began March 30.

Israel says it is defending its border as well as its communities nearby. It accuses Hamas of trying to carry out attacks under the guise of protests.