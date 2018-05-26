Convey Health Solutions Enterprise Technology Platform Now Serves Over 4 Million Medicare Members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018--Convey Health Solutions (“Convey”) announced today as a result of recent client wins that Miramar, Convey’s proprietary technology platform, serves over 4 million Medicare members in the Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D, Employer Group Waiver Plan, and Prescription Drug markets. Miramar includes six fully integrated member administration modules along with a fully integrated gateway with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to deliver comprehensive automation and compliance in Medicare plan administration.

Since its inception in 2005, Miramar has evolved to add additional modules to support the government markets. Miramar enables Medicare Plan Sponsors to manage all aspects of enrollment, premium billing, eligibility, grievance and membership reconciliation functions while maintaining strict compliance with the CMS requirements and regulations. Miramar is utilized by Convey to provide outsourced administrative support to some of the leading Medicare Plan Sponsors in the US and can also be available in a Software as a Service (SaaS) deployment model.

Miramar enhances the member experience through the use of SmartWizards that significantly reduces errors and automates the workflows across all six of the available integrated modules. In addition, Miramar has been designed specifically to serve the Medicare markets, versus traditional technology solutions being used by Plan Sponsors, which have been adapted to serve the Medicare markets. Because Miramar is a purpose-built solution, it provides better quality and a lower total cost of ownership.

“We are extremely proud of how Miramar has progressively evolved through the years. Being able to support over 4 million Medicare members requires innovative design and high levels of integration that result in improved operational processes,” said Stephanie Jones, Senior Vice President & General Manager of the Technology Enabled Solutions business segment for Convey. “Today, some Medicare Plan Sponsors are using as many as 15 different systems to support their Medicare operations that drive costs higher and result in a challenging experience for our senior population. With Miramar, health plans are able to deliver a better member experience since more information is available through a single enterprise technology platform that’s fully integrated to better serve their customers.”

About Convey Health Solutions | Convey Health Solutions is a specialized healthcare technology and services company that is committed to providing clients with healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement, and analytics. The company’s administrative solutions for government-sponsored health plans help to optimize member interactions, ensure compliance, and support end-to-end Medicare processes. By combining its best-in-class, built-for-purpose technology platforms with dedicated and flexible business process solutions, Convey Health Solutions creates better business results and better healthcare consumer experiences on behalf of business customers and partners. The company’s clients include some of the nation’s leading health insurance plans and pharmacy benefit management firms. Their healthcare-focused teams help several million Americans each year to navigate the complex Medicare Advantage and Part D landscape. To learn more please visit www.ConveyHealthSolutions.com.

