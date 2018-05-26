Robert Indiana's home, studio to be transformed into museum

VINALHAVEN, Maine (AP) — Reclusive pop artist Robert Indiana didn't open his island home to many strangers. That's going to change with his death.

Indiana's will calls for his Maine home and studio to be transformed into a museum and for his collection to be preserved and open to the public.

His attorney, James Brannan, filed the will in probate court on Friday in Rockland.

Indiana, whose "LOVE" series is instantly recognizable around the world, died on May 29 from respiratory failure at his Vinalhaven Island home.

Brannan declined Friday to place a figure on the artist's estate, but acknowledged that most of the value is in the artist's collection.

The attorney said it will take time and money to accomplish the late artist's goal because the Victorian home has fallen into disrepair.