Idaho town warns against drinking water after man found dead

DIETRICH, Idaho (AP) — Residents of an Idaho town have been told not to drink the water after a fired municipal worker was found dead in his home by emergency workers who were hospitalized after entering the residence.

Dietrich Mayor Don Heiken says 62-year-old Tom Young was found dead Thursday. Heiken fired Young earlier this month.

Heiken says there's concern Young contaminated the drinking water well serving the community of 300.

Lincoln County Disaster Services Coordinator Payson Reese says eight people including emergency responders became ill after entering the home, were sent to hospitals and later released.

It is not known how Young died or what sickened the emergency responders but Reese says a nitrogen canister was found in the home.

Nitrogen is common in the atmosphere, but too much can reduce oxygen levels.