Global Vector Signal Generator Market - Key Findings and Forecasts | Technavio

According to Technavio analysts, the will grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period. The emergence of wireless standards is a major factor driving the market’s growth. Consumers are focusing on higher bandwidth applications and services owing to the introduction of new wireless standards, such as LTE, 5G, and 4G. Factors such as propagation of mobile computing devices and development of disruptive technologies have led to the growth in Internet bandwidth. The demand for mobile computing devices is increasing among mobile users and business travelers, who have a greater need for profitability and connectivity. Individual consumers and business persons also need to connect multiple devices to the Internet at a low cost and high data rate.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of new communication technologies as one of the key emerging trends in the global vector signal generator market:

Emergence of new communication technologies

The emergence of new wireless communication technologies, such as CDMA, LTE, Wi-Fi-IEEE 802. 11, WiMAX-IEEE 802.16, and UMTS has resulted in the development of telecommunication equipment that supports these technologies. The telecommunication equipment transmits signals that use complex modulation formats such as CDMA and OFDM, thereby accelerating the demand for vector signal generator to test these complex signals. One of the major electronic devices that are integrating these new technologies is mobile computing devices with the functions that support multiple mobile systems such as LTE and 2G/3G. They have various built-in wireless functions such as ISDB-T digital broadcasting, W-LAN, and GPS. The mobile base stations are advanced to support the multi-standard radio, transmitting and receiving several 3GPP wireless signals simultaneously for LTE, W-CDMA, and GPS.

“Additionally, R&D department of major smartphone companies started focusing on LTE-Advanced, the next-generation LTE standards that are supporting new technologies such as infra-band and inter-band carrier aggregation and MIMO, to meet the need for faster communication speeds,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global vector signal generator market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following end-users (telecom, electronics, automotive, and industrial) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The telecom segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 29% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is electronics, which will account for nearly 24% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global vector signal generator market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 44%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth.

