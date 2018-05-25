Top Insights on the Specialty Polymers Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018--The will grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

One of the key factors driving the market’s growth is the increased demand from the automotive industry. The applications of specialty polymers as specialty films and ETs in the automotive industry is driving the growth of the global specialty polymers market. For instance, the demand for polycarbonates in automobiles has witnessed an increase in the recent past. As automakers are constantly focusing on the development of fuel-efficient engines and lightweight vehicles, they prefer polycarbonates due to their light-weight and impact-resistant properties.

This market research report on the provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to substantially impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio has highlighted the increased demand from APAC as one of the key emerging trends driving the global market:

Increased demand from APAC

The demand for specialty polymers in APAC has increased significantly and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The increased use of specialty polymers in the automobiles, electronics, and industrial sectors contributes to their demand in APAC. Many leading automotive manufacturers operate in this region. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the leading automotive production sector in APAC.

“The electronics sector in India and construction industry in China is booming. The demand for engineering plastics such as polycarbonates, PET, POM, PBT, and specialty films is increasing. Furthermore, their application in the automotive industry is witnessing a rise. This increase in demand is expected to foster the growth of the global specialty polymers market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Specialty polymers - market overview

This market research report segments the global market into the following products (ET, HPT, and SF), end-users (automotive, electronics, industrial, and consumer goods), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The ET segment held the highest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 50% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease to some extent by 2022. The SF segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

APAC led the global specialty polymers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 45%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by more than 3% during the period 2018-2022.

