Klopp says Salah 'full of power' for Champions League final

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp puts his arm around the shoulder of Mohamed Salah during a training session at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine,
Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp puts his arm around the shoulder of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Ki
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah flicks the ear of Liverpool's Dejan Lovren during a training session at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Ma
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah controls the ball during a training session at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, May 25, 2018 ahead of the C
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as the team arrive at the team's hotel in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the Cham
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as the team arrive at the team's hotel in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the Cham
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the team arrive at the team's hotel in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, May 24, 2018. Liverpool will play Real Madrid in the
KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is ready for the Champions League final, but won't reveal if he'll keep to his Ramadan fast for the game.
Klopp says "religion is private how I understand it, so nothing to say about that, but all fine," adding that "he is full of power and whatever you need to be the day before a final."
Klopp concedes that Real's experience of winning the Champions League the last two years will give it an advantage but hopes to find the right tactical solution to bridge the gap.
The German coach says "tactics in football are there to bring a better opponent on your level and when they're on your level you can beat them."