At 79, Ian McKellen says he has no plans to give up acting

LONDON (AP) — Ian McKellen says he has no plans to retire from acting, but his upcoming performances as King Lear on a London stage may be his last time playing a major Shakespeare role.

The 79-year-old actor tells The Associated Press he wants to continue acting as long as his knees — and mind — remain intact.

McKellen is starring as Lear in a London production that begins a four-month run in July.

He says the part allows him to reflect on the journey of an old man, one that feels very personal to him.

McKellen is also getting a career and life retrospective through a new documentary called "McKellen: Playing The Part."

The documentary, which airs in the UK and Scandinavia on May 27, focuses not only on McKellen's famous roles, but also his activism for gay rights.