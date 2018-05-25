Key Insights on the Online Tutoring Services Market in the US| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period. The increase in tutoring support for test preparation services is a key driver, which is expected to impact market growth through 2018-2022.

The US education system is merit-based, wherein the student population must write at least two competitive exams during their education tenure. This increased the demand for test preparation services. There is a direct relation between the changes in exam structure and the demand for test preparation courses and materials.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing customization of tutoring services as one of the key emerging trends to drive the online tutoring services market in the US:

Growing customization of tutoring services

Personalized training is a significant development in the online tutoring services market in the US. Vendors are increasingly trying to tailor and align courses to the needs of the students. A variety of learning tools are available for differentiated instruction. The application of analytics is helping the online tutoring service providers to design content based on the insights gained from analytics.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “The need to keep students engaged and provide them with specialized training will lead to the growth of the market. The use of analytics will enable content designers to understand learning patterns and create content to provide effectively train and mentor students. It also helps provide real-time assessment of student performance.”

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the by end-user (higher education institutes and K-12 schools) and product (test preparation service and subject tutoring service).

The higher education institutes segment dominated the market in 2017, accounting for close to 66% of the market in 2017. The market share of this segment is expected to decrease by close to 5% over the forecast period in favor of the K-12 schools segment.

In 2017, test preparation service accounted for more than 56% of the market. The market share of this segment is expected to increase by a further 3% by 2022. The online tutoring services market in the US is growing because of the failure of the academic system to cope with the needs of the students.

