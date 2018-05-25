First Hotel within the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Open in China

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018--Hyatt and the Jinmao Group proudly unveiled Jinmao Hotel Lijiang today, which rebranded from a Grand Hyatt hotel to Jinmao Hotel Lijiang in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. This marks the first hotel in China for The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The 305-room Jinmao Hotel Lijiang combines traditional architecture with contemporary design, offering guests an authentic taste of the traditional Naxi culture, breathtaking natural views, and a story-worthy experience. Together, Hyatt and the Jinmao group also announced the renewal of the management agreement for the iconic Grand Hyatt Shanghai, located in the heart of the Lujiazui financial and business center in Shanghai, eastern China.

“We are humbled by the trust and confidence shown by the Jinmao Group and are excited for the opportunity to bring the next level of hospitality to our Chinese guests,” said Asia Pacific Group President David Udell, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “The renewed collaboration demonstrates the shared vision of Hyatt and Jinmao in bringing care and new, one-of-a-kind experiences to Chinese guests. It further demonstrates Hyatt’s commitment to innovative collaboration with our owners to positively impact our guests’ experiences.”

Aimed at fulfilling a sense of discovery through novel, story-worthy experiences, Jinmao Hotel Lijiang joins recent openings in the portfolio including Hotel Martinez in Cannes and The Eliza Jane in New Orleans.

“Working hand-in-hand with Hyatt for the last 20 years has allowed us to create a hotel that raises the bar for the industry,” said Tang Yong, executive director and CEO of Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited. “Jinmao received strong support from Hyatt while creating Jinmao Hotel Lijiang. The hotel is a new beginning for both of us, but with Hyatt’s global expertise and Jinmao’s deep understanding of the local market, we believe our relationship will continue to grow and strengthen.”

The collaboration between Hyatt and Jinmao began in 1999 with the opening of the Grand Hyatt hotel in Shanghai at the iconic Jin Mao Tower in Pudong. A significant milestone in the history of China’s hospitality industry, Grand Hyatt Shanghai was the tallest hotel in the world when it opened and has won numerous awards including the ‘Readers’ Choice Awards - Best Hotel in Shanghai’ by DestinAsian for eight consecutive years, from 2005-2012. Growing alongside China’s dynamic development throughout the past 20 years, Grand Hyatt Shanghai has been at the forefront of hospitality by bringing iconic experiences and vibrant service to guests, a testament to the two companies’ growth and contributions to the flourishing hospitality industry in China.

About Grand Hyatt

Around the world, Grand Hyatt hotels unlock the extraordinary in every moment by creating experiences beyond expectation. Located at the crossroads of local culture and global business within major gateway cities and resort destinations, each Grand Hyatt hotel is uniquely designed to reflect its own distinct environment and provides a hub for travelers and locals alike. Grand Hyatt hotels exemplify the pursuit of life lived grandly offering guests superior service, first-class accommodations and an abundance of options within a multicultural backdrop of dramatic architecture and innovative design. Grand Hyatt properties boast inventive restaurants, luxury spas, fitness centers, and business and meeting facilities. Grand Hyatt hotels stand to make every moment memorable through their commitment to living grand every day. For additional information or to make a reservation, please visit grandhyatt.com. Follow @GrandHyatt on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #GoGrand.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a portfolio of new and existing upper-upscale and luxury hotel properties, ranging from historic urban gems to contemporary trend-setters, boutique properties to resorts, and private home accommodations. Whether it is a fascinating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design, or an award-winning dining experience, the properties in the collection provide guests with “social currency” and allow them the freedom to be unique. Current hotel properties include The Royal Palms Resort & Spa in Phoenix; The Confidante Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Fla.; The Eliza Jane in New Orleans; The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia; Holston House Nashville in Nashville, Tenn.; The Driskill in Austin, Tex.; Spirit Ridge in Osoyoos, British Columbia; Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France; Hôtel du Louvre in Paris; and Carmelo Resort & Spa in Uruguay. For more information, please visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram.

About Jinmao Hotel

Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited (“Jinmao Hotel”) is a subsidiary of China Jinmao Holding Group Limited, a member of Sinochem Group, and became listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2014. Jinmao Hotel primarily holds and manages high-end real-estate properties and focuses on the operation of a portfolio of landmark projects, including high-end hotels, office buildings and commercial properties, in selected locations of certain key cities. Jinmao Hotel now owns and operates in 11 luxury hotels and resorts in some of China’s most sought-after business and leisure destinations, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Lijiang and Sanya. For more information please visit www.jinmao88.com.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Ziva ™ , Hyatt Zilara ™ , Hyatt Residence Club® and exhale® brand names. For more information, please visit .

