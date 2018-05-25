Taiwan wins compound women's team title at archery event

TAIPEI (CNA) -- Taiwan won the compound women's team title Friday at the Hyundai Archery World Cup being held in Atalya, Turkey, after beating India 231-228 in the final.



Chen Yi-Hsuan (陳怡瑄) led Taiwan to the victory, shooting a perfect 10 on all eight of her arrows during the four-round contest.



"I have a medal because I have two strong teammates," said the team's anchor, Lin Ming-ching (林明靜), who shot third in the three-archer rotation.



In team competitions, each of a team's three archers shoot two arrows per round. The maximum score over four rounds is 240.



The Taiwanese team took a two-point lead at 59-57 in the first round and expanded that to five points at 117-112 in the second round.



Although the Indian team recovered and narrowed its deficit to three points in the third round, Taiwan held on to win in the second stop in the 2018 Hyundai Archery World Cup tour.



Chen, Lin and Chen Li-ju (陳麗如) form Taiwan's compound women's team competing in this year's Archery World Cup. They won a silver medal in the first stage of the World Cup series in Shanghai last month, losing to Russia 229-225 in the final.



Archery competitions have both compound and recurve bow events. The recurve bow is the one used in Olympic archery events.