The Latest: Police say 3 people shot at Oklahoma restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a restaurant in Oklahoma City (all times local):

10 a.m.

Police say three people were shot and wounded at an Oklahoma City restaurant and another man was injured while fleeing before the gunman was fatally shot by two armed citizens.

Police released a statement Friday saying 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman opened fire inside Louie's On The Lake on Thursday evening. A possible motive hasn't been released.

Police say the three people wounded by gunfire are a 39-year-old woman and two juvenile girls. An unnamed man fell and broke his arm while fleeing. All four are reported in good condition.

Police say Tilghman was then shot dead outside the restaurant by two citizens: Carlos Nazario and Bryan Wittle.

The Hal Smith Restaurant Group owns the restaurant. The company says in a statement that the restaurant will be closed Friday and counselors will be available to employees and customers as needed.

12 a.m.

Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Louie's On The Lake, a restaurant on Lake Hefner.

Police Capt. Bo Matthews says a woman and a female juvenile were undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds but apparently "are going to survive." A man suffered a broken arm while trying to escape the shooting.

Authorities have not identified the injured patrons. Matthews says the dead suspect's identity also was not immediately known.

Matthews says police "have no reason to believe this is a terrorist type of incident." The motive was unclear otherwise.