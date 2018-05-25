Motorcycle Infotainment System Market - Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018--The is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the availability of cheaper motorcycle infotainment systems. Heavyweight motorcycles are mostly equipped with infotainment systems as the high prices of these vehicles are justified by strong performance and presence of advanced technologies. Though infotainment systems are considered a luxury offering in the motorcycle market, the automotive market witnesses growing adoption of these across all vehicle segments.

This research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a key factor, which has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of large-display motorcycle infotainment system as one of the major trends in the global market:

Growing popularity of large-display motorcycle infotainment system

The display size played an essential role in transforming automotive infotainment systems from conventional head unit to 17-inch touchscreen display. The motorcycle infotainment system market is following a similar trend in which, the prominent vendors are launching motorcycle infotainment systems with larger screen size. One of the major motorcycle vendors has incorporated an infotainment system that has a 7-inch two finger capacitive touchscreen display in one of its products.

“Several new vendors that are entering the motorcycle infotainment system market are focusing on providing larger displays to allow riders enhance their riding experience with features such as navigation, motorcycle information sharing, and smartphone integration,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global motorcycle infotainment system market - segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global market into the following applications (motorcycles and trikes) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The motorcycles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. This application is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA accounted for the highest share of approximately 45% of the global motorcycle infotainment system market in 2017. The regional share of EMEA is anticipated to decrease by almost 4% during the period 2018-2022.

