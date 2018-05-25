Demand from F&B Industry to Boost the Global Carbohydrases Market Through 2022 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018-- projects the to post a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period. The growth in the food and beverages industry is a key driver, which is expected to impact market growth through 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005385/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global carbohydrases market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global food and beverage industry was valued at over USD 5 trillion in 2016, and it is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to various factors such as rising population, and advances in R&D. Enzymes such as carbohydrases are good for health and are widely used in the F&B industry, which augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of protein engineering for producing industrial enzymes as one of the key emerging trends to drive the global carbohydrases market:

Use of protein engineering for producing industrial enzymes

Carbohydrases and other industrial enzymes are increasing in popularity due to commercialization and potential substitutes for the chemical-based catalyst used in the chemical and biochemical industry. Technological advances have led to the emergence of new production methods of carbohydrases and industrial enzymes. Protein engineering is one of the advanced methods of producing carbohydrases.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “Protein engineering is used for developing stable enzymes that are unaffected by temperature and pH. Such enzymes can be used in industrial applications. Advances in protein engineering will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the by application (food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and others) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The F&B segment dominated the market accounting for close to 43% of the market in 2017, followed by the animal feed and pharmaceutical segments. There will be very small variations in the market shares of these application segments over the forecast period.

In 2017, the global carbohydrases market was led by the Americas which accounted for over 54% share followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period, while the other two regions will see a decrease in their market shares.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005385/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/25/2018 10:29 AM/DISC: 05/25/2018 10:29 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005385/en