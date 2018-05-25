BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Indiana
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Dallas
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Las Vegas
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
___
|Thursday's Games
Washington 93, Indiana 84
Connecticut 102, Los Angeles 94
|Friday's Games
Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.<