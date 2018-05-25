WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

KIEV, Ukraine — For once in a Champions League final, Cristiano Ronaldo will yield the spotlight to another player sweeping up the adulation and personal acclaim. This time, all eyes are on Mohamed Salah after his sensational season for Liverpool. By Global Soccer Writer Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

With:

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-HOOLIGANISM

KIEV, Ukraine — Ukrainian police say they have detained two people after fans clashed ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. SENT: 136 words.

TEN--ROMANIA-NASTASE ARRESTED

BUCHAREST, Romania — Former tennis player Ilie Nastase is arrested twice in the space of six hours, first on suspicion of driving a car while drunk and refusing to take a breathalyzer test, and then for going through a red light on a scooter. They're the latest antics of the one-time bad boy of tennis, who is now nearly 72 years old. By Alison Mutler. SENT: 435 words, photos.

CAR--F1-MONACO GP-WOMEN ON GRID

MONACO — Women will make a return of sorts to the Formula One grid at this weekend?s Monaco Grand Prix, although not in the previous "grid girls" role now discarded. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

WORLD CUP:

SOC--WCUP-SPAIN'S FUTURE

MADRID — A talented group of youngsters has been put in charge of the difficult task of replacing some of the best players to ever wear Spain?s jersey. The old guard will still be in Russia with the likes of Andres Iniesta, Sergio Ramos and David Silva, but they will share the spotlight with younger players such as Isco, Marco Asensio and David de Gea. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 650 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC--WCUP-GERMANY-COPNFIDENCE

BERLIN — Germany coach Joachim Loew is brimming with confidence just over three weeks before the country?s "golden generation," as he calls it, begins its World Cup defense against Mexico. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 568 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-GAZZA'S TEARS

UNDATED — Barring its sole triumph at home in 1966, England hadn't done much at the World Cup. And by 1990, the national game was in deep trouble. Arguably, it was the team's performance at the World Cup in Italy — and the tears of a 23-year-old midfielder from Newcastle in particular — that reignited the country's love affair with the game. By Pan Pylas. SENT: 379 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

CRI--ENGLAND-PAKISTAN

LONDON — Opening batsman Azhar Ali makes a half-century before falling to James Anderson as Pakistan reaches 136-3 at lunch on the second day of the first test against England at Lord's. SENT: 137 words, will be updated.

CRI--SMITH-CANADA

SYDNEY — Steve Smith's comeback to cricket following Australia's ball-tampering scandal looks set to begin in Canada, where the suspended former Aussie captain is named as a marquee player in a Twenty20 league. SENT: 204 words.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The Crusaders improve their first-place standing in Super Rugby with a 24-13 win over fellow New Zealand side the Hurricanes in a match in which all three Barrett brothers get their names on the score sheet. SENT: 320 words, photos. Will be updated.

Also:

RGU--SUPER RUGBY-KUNG FU KICK

SYDNEY — Highlanders player Tevita Nabura has been suspended for six weeks for a kung fu-style kick in midair to an opponent's head in a Super Rugby match. SENT: 154 words.

— CAR--WRC-DRIVER FIRED — Driver and co-driver dropped from Citroen's World Rally Championship team because of an "excessively high number of crashes." SENT: 193 words.

— RGU--SYDNEY SEVENS MOVE — Sydney rugby sevens tournament moving to a new stadium. SENT: 138 words.

