Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;16;81%;79%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;40;31;High clouds;38;30;NE;15;36%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;32;17;Nice with sunshine;31;19;NNW;14;32%;26%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Not as warm;21;15;Partly sunny;21;17;ESE;12;80%;3%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;25;16;Partial sunshine;27;16;ENE;16;64%;6%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;7;Mostly cloudy;15;8;SW;11;58%;38%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;37;21;Partly sunny;37;24;W;12;14%;4%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;26;13;Mostly cloudy;29;8;N;31;29%;18%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;Brilliant sunshine;28;18;ENE;13;68%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;Partly sunny, breezy;29;21;N;26;45%;44%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with rain;14;10;Partly sunny, breezy;15;13;WSW;26;60%;51%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;39;24;Partly sunny, warm;40;26;NNE;10;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;SW;10;76%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A heavy p.m. t-storm;32;22;Decreasing clouds;31;23;ESE;10;67%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A thunderstorm;33;26;S;10;73%;78%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;24;18;Periods of sun;22;18;ENE;28;73%;44%;10

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;32;19;A t-storm or two;30;17;N;15;62%;60%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;29;17;Showers and t-storms;30;18;E;8;56%;76%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;26;13;Showers and t-storms;27;13;NNE;6;58%;82%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Rain and drizzle;17;10;SE;10;80%;85%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;24;11;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;ESE;15;57%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;21;14;Partly sunny;26;15;NNE;6;67%;66%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;24;15;Partly sunny;27;17;E;10;65%;43%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;E;18;46%;32%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;23;16;Showers and t-storms;29;17;WNW;5;68%;82%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;20;14;NNW;13;71%;55%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A touch of a.m. rain;30;18;Clouds limiting sun;31;18;ENE;8;35%;44%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;26;15;Sunshine;27;16;SE;11;51%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;NNE;12;29%;3%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;19;10;SE;10;77%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;19;ESE;7;52%;64%;12

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;35;29;An afternoon shower;37;29;S;15;62%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;29;18;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;SSE;10;60%;57%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;29;25;Afternoon showers;29;26;SW;16;80%;85%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Warm with some sun;23;12;Showers and t-storms;23;14;E;10;61%;86%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;Sunny and delightful;25;20;NNW;13;79%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;Partly sunny and hot;35;24;SSE;13;53%;27%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;30;23;Morning showers;30;23;SSW;14;78%;67%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;45;29;Hot with hazy sun;46;30;SE;10;11%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;30;13;Mostly sunny, warm;33;15;SW;12;22%;8%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A t-storm around;33;28;S;13;72%;61%;10

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;10;63%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;20;10;A morning shower;17;10;ENE;22;80%;73%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;31;15;Nice with sunshine;29;15;NNE;11;33%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;21;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;W;11;70%;8%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;Sunny intervals, hot;37;26;E;9;61%;44%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;24;12;Partly sunny;23;12;ENE;9;67%;44%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;26;23;Thunderstorms;27;24;SSE;15;86%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and mild;20;8;Partly sunny, mild;21;10;W;12;48%;1%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;35;27;A thunderstorm;34;26;W;6;81%;69%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;33;27;A morning shower;34;27;SSW;13;67%;78%;13

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;Turning cloudy;29;23;ENE;25;58%;36%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;39;25;Mostly sunny, warm;40;24;SE;8;39%;32%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;40;24;Hazy and very warm;39;24;N;16;16%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Couple of t-storms;22;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;NE;15;71%;44%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SE;11;71%;75%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Summerlike;42;30;Sunny and hot;39;29;NNE;19;32%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;8;Nice with sunshine;22;8;NW;9;35%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;28;11;An afternoon shower;28;13;NNW;7;25%;51%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;40;29;Hot with hazy sun;40;29;W;28;45%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;E;10;58%;63%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny intervals;41;30;Partly sunny;41;30;SSW;19;21%;36%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Lots of sun, warm;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;E;16;39%;1%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;31;26;A heavy thunderstorm;30;26;ESE;28;72%;80%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;23;Rather cloudy;32;23;W;10;63%;66%;4

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;35;27;Partly sunny;35;26;S;14;65%;24%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNW;7;79%;83%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;-3;Partly sunny;16;-1;NE;9;30%;2%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;12;80%;96%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;20;16;Decreasing clouds;19;16;SSE;14;82%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;20;14;A t-storm in spots;21;14;NW;11;69%;52%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;21;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;ENE;18;70%;66%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Morning mist;20;14;A.M. mist, clearing;21;14;SSE;10;57%;42%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;SE;10;73%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;19;13;Clouds and sun;24;14;WSW;8;53%;37%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;Showers around;30;27;W;23;81%;88%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;SSE;7;83%;73%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;32;28;A t-storm around;37;28;SE;12;49%;46%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;16;7;Sunny;19;12;NNE;14;68%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;28;11;Partly sunny;28;13;NE;11;25%;0%;14

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;27;24;Showers and t-storms;26;24;SE;29;83%;92%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, mild;26;10;Partly sunny, mild;22;8;SE;16;50%;4%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;26;Showers around;30;26;SSW;22;76%;78%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;19;12;N;12;77%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;25;17;Some brightening;20;14;NE;6;53%;32%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Sunny and beautiful;21;11;SW;8;35%;3%;6

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;33;30;Hazy sunshine;34;30;NW;21;63%;9%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;24;14;A morning shower;24;15;ENE;13;68%;79%;7

New York, United States;Lots of sun, warm;31;21;Clouds and sun;31;19;SSW;10;57%;75%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, not as hot;29;18;Showers around;28;18;NNW;13;52%;62%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;13;4;Rain and drizzle;8;4;NE;17;76%;72%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;27;16;WSW;10;52%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, warm;28;10;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;E;9;36%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;27;18;Rain;21;11;E;15;72%;97%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;A morning shower;29;26;ENE;20;80%;76%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;S;12;84%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers this morning;29;23;Afternoon showers;30;23;E;10;83%;86%;9

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;27;17;A severe t-storm;29;18;ESE;16;68%;82%;8

Perth, Australia;Brief showers, windy;19;14;Brief showers;19;15;WSW;27;73%;87%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;WSW;9;75%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SE;23;76%;51%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;13;49%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;24;12;Partly sunny, mild;26;14;E;7;46%;30%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;30;12;Mostly sunny;28;10;SW;8;62%;2%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;21;12;Times of rain;20;12;S;9;67%;85%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;21;13;Mostly sunny;21;13;WSW;12;67%;26%;11

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;28;23;Spotty showers;28;23;SE;14;75%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;9;7;Periods of rain;10;5;W;19;90%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine and mild;25;14;Periods of sun, mild;26;14;SSE;7;42%;13%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;18;A morning shower;25;18;ENE;8;71%;60%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;37;28;Sunny, blowing dust;39;27;ENE;28;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;27;16;Mostly sunny, mild;29;18;N;8;66%;12%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;22;12;W;12;50%;13%;5

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;16;12;Clouds breaking;17;11;W;18;74%;18%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;17;E;7;82%;77%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;28;24;Some sun, a shower;29;25;SE;19;70%;65%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;18;Couple of t-storms;23;18;ESE;7;100%;85%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Clearing;29;15;Some sun, pleasant;28;14;NE;20;15%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;23;6;Mostly cloudy;19;4;E;6;37%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;23;ENE;12;77%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;21;12;Showers and t-storms;22;11;N;9;75%;70%;8

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;19;10;Some sun, pleasant;19;10;NE;8;62%;9%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;28;13;Plenty of sun;30;16;W;7;50%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Afternoon downpours;24;19;Rain and drizzle;25;19;ENE;15;83%;91%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Downpours;31;26;W;8;78%;96%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;Showers and t-storms;25;13;ESE;13;57%;76%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;E;17;73%;72%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, warm;23;8;Partly sunny, warm;25;10;SE;9;34%;2%;5

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;20;12;Sunshine;20;11;NNW;11;60%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;33;26;Unseasonably hot;38;26;WSW;12;49%;6%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and mild;22;10;Partly sunny, mild;25;11;NW;9;46%;4%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Sunny and hot;35;20;ESE;11;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;28;16;Some sun, very warm;30;17;NNW;12;39%;42%;10

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;32;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;NNW;14;21%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Sunny and nice;30;22;N;17;48%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;30;17;Showers and t-storms;32;18;E;7;48%;62%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;31;18;High clouds, cooler;24;17;SE;15;62%;30%;5

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with some sun;25;14;Cloudy and warm;23;12;ENE;15;65%;67%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Partly sunny;27;20;ESE;17;56%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;29;17;Mostly cloudy;32;20;ESE;16;44%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;25;0;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;0;N;23;25%;53%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;19;9;Partly sunny;18;9;ESE;8;53%;28%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Milder with some sun;28;14;ENE;6;59%;30%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A shower or t-storm;33;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;24;SSW;8;59%;73%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;25;12;Clouds and sun, mild;24;11;ESE;14;53%;3%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershower;24;15;Severe thunderstorms;25;16;ESE;13;78%;87%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;11;9;Clouds and sun;13;9;NW;24;62%;70%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Showers and t-storms;34;26;SSW;11;71%;85%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;26;12;Partly sunny;25;13;NE;5;49%;22%;11

