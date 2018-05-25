Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, May 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;WSW;10;81%;79%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;105;87;High clouds;101;86;NE;9;36%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;90;62;Nice with sunshine;88;66;NNW;9;32%;26%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Not as warm;70;59;Partly sunny;69;62;ESE;8;80%;3%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;77;60;Partial sunshine;80;61;ENE;10;64%;6%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;60;45;Mostly cloudy;58;46;SW;7;58%;38%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;99;69;Partly sunny;99;76;W;7;14%;4%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;79;56;Mostly cloudy;84;47;N;19;29%;18%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, pleasant;78;60;Brilliant sunshine;83;65;ENE;8;68%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;83;69;Partly sunny, breezy;84;69;N;16;45%;44%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with rain;57;49;Partly sunny, breezy;59;55;WSW;16;60%;51%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;102;76;Partly sunny, warm;104;79;NNE;6;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;90;76;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;SW;6;76%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;A heavy p.m. t-storm;89;71;Decreasing clouds;89;73;ESE;6;67%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;81;A thunderstorm;91;79;S;6;73%;78%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;76;64;Periods of sun;72;65;ENE;17;73%;44%;10

Beijing, China;Partial sunshine;90;66;A t-storm or two;86;63;N;10;62%;60%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;84;63;Showers and t-storms;85;64;E;5;56%;76%;9

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;79;56;Showers and t-storms;81;56;NNE;4;58%;82%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;50;Rain and drizzle;62;50;SE;7;80%;85%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;75;51;Sunshine, pleasant;77;49;ESE;9;57%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;69;57;Partly sunny;78;59;NNE;4;67%;66%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm in spots;76;59;Partly sunny;81;63;E;6;65%;43%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;84;63;Clouds and sun, warm;81;56;E;11;46%;32%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;74;60;Showers and t-storms;83;62;WNW;3;68%;82%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;67;53;Mostly sunny;68;58;NNW;8;71%;55%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A touch of a.m. rain;86;64;Clouds limiting sun;87;65;ENE;5;35%;44%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;78;60;Sunshine;81;61;SE;7;51%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;98;73;Plenty of sunshine;96;72;NNE;8;29%;3%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;69;49;Partly sunny;66;49;SE;6;77%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;65;A t-storm in spots;85;66;ESE;4;52%;64%;12

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;95;85;An afternoon shower;98;85;S;9;62%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;84;65;A p.m. t-storm;84;68;SSE;6;60%;57%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;85;77;Afternoon showers;85;78;SW;10;80%;85%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Warm with some sun;73;54;Showers and t-storms;74;57;E;6;61%;86%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;76;69;Sunny and delightful;76;68;NNW;8;79%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;SSE;8;53%;27%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;87;73;Morning showers;86;73;SSW;9;78%;67%;5

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;113;85;Hot with hazy sun;114;85;SE;6;11%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;86;56;Mostly sunny, warm;91;59;SW;8;22%;8%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;83;A t-storm around;92;82;S;8;72%;61%;10

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;93;73;Partly sunny;91;74;SE;6;63%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;67;50;A morning shower;63;51;ENE;13;80%;73%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;88;58;Nice with sunshine;83;59;NNE;7;33%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun, nice;71;59;Partly sunny, nice;73;61;W;7;70%;8%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;Sunny intervals, hot;98;79;E;6;61%;44%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;75;54;Partly sunny;73;54;ENE;5;67%;44%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;79;73;Thunderstorms;81;75;SSE;9;86%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and mild;69;47;Partly sunny, mild;70;50;W;7;48%;1%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;95;80;A thunderstorm;93;79;W;4;81%;69%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;91;81;A morning shower;93;81;SSW;8;67%;78%;13

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;74;Turning cloudy;85;74;ENE;15;58%;36%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;103;77;Mostly sunny, warm;104;75;SE;5;39%;32%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;104;75;Hazy and very warm;103;75;N;10;16%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Couple of t-storms;72;65;Partly sunny, nice;77;66;NE;10;71%;44%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SE;7;71%;75%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Summerlike;108;86;Sunny and hot;102;85;NNE;12;32%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;47;Nice with sunshine;71;47;NW;6;35%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;83;52;An afternoon shower;82;55;NNW;4;25%;51%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;104;84;Hot with hazy sun;103;85;W;17;45%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;86;65;Partly sunny, nice;87;64;E;6;58%;63%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny intervals;106;86;Partly sunny;105;87;SSW;12;21%;36%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Lots of sun, warm;81;54;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;E;10;39%;1%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;87;78;A heavy thunderstorm;86;79;ESE;17;72%;80%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;90;73;Rather cloudy;90;73;W;6;63%;66%;4

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;95;80;Partly sunny;96;79;S;9;65%;24%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;NNW;4;79%;83%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;61;26;Partly sunny;60;30;NE;6;30%;2%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm or two;86;77;SW;7;80%;96%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;69;61;Decreasing clouds;66;61;SSE;9;82%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;68;57;A t-storm in spots;70;58;NW;7;69%;52%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;70;57;A p.m. t-storm;75;61;ENE;11;70%;66%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Morning mist;69;57;A.M. mist, clearing;71;57;SSE;6;57%;42%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;85;70;Mostly sunny;83;69;SE;6;73%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;66;55;Clouds and sun;74;57;WSW;5;53%;37%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;Showers around;86;80;W;14;81%;88%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;SSE;4;83%;73%;5

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;90;82;A t-storm around;98;82;SE;7;49%;46%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;61;45;Sunny;66;54;NNE;9;68%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;83;52;Partly sunny;82;55;NE;7;25%;0%;14

Miami, United States;Thunderstorms;80;75;Showers and t-storms;79;76;SE;18;83%;92%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, mild;78;49;Partly sunny, mild;71;47;SE;10;50%;4%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;78;Showers around;86;78;SSW;14;76%;78%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;65;47;Mostly sunny;66;54;N;8;77%;2%;3

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;77;63;Some brightening;68;56;NE;4;53%;32%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;66;46;Sunny and beautiful;69;51;SW;5;35%;3%;6

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;91;85;Hazy sunshine;93;86;NW;13;63%;9%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;76;58;A morning shower;75;59;ENE;8;68%;79%;7

New York, United States;Lots of sun, warm;87;69;Clouds and sun;88;66;SSW;6;57%;75%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, not as hot;85;64;Showers around;82;65;NNW;8;52%;62%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;56;40;Rain and drizzle;47;40;NE;11;76%;72%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;85;62;Partly sunny;81;62;WSW;6;52%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, warm;82;50;Partly sunny, warm;84;55;E;5;36%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;81;64;Rain;70;52;E;9;72%;97%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;85;79;A morning shower;85;80;ENE;12;80%;76%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A shower or t-storm;85;78;S;8;84%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers this morning;84;74;Afternoon showers;86;74;E;6;83%;86%;9

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;80;62;A severe t-storm;85;65;ESE;10;68%;82%;8

Perth, Australia;Brief showers, windy;66;58;Brief showers;65;60;WSW;17;73%;87%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;WSW;6;75%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;75;A t-storm in spots;91;76;SE;15;76%;51%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;94;74;A t-storm in spots;93;75;ESE;8;49%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;76;54;Partly sunny, mild;79;56;E;4;46%;30%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;86;53;Mostly sunny;83;50;SW;5;62%;2%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;69;54;Times of rain;67;54;S;6;67%;85%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;69;55;Mostly sunny;70;56;WSW;8;67%;26%;11

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;83;74;Spotty showers;82;74;SE;9;75%;82%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;47;44;Periods of rain;49;41;W;12;90%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine and mild;77;58;Periods of sun, mild;80;57;SSE;5;42%;13%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;65;A morning shower;77;65;ENE;5;71%;60%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;99;82;Sunny, blowing dust;102;81;ENE;17;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;81;60;Mostly sunny, mild;83;64;N;5;66%;12%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;70;51;Partly sunny;72;53;W;7;50%;13%;5

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;61;54;Clouds breaking;62;52;W;11;74%;18%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;64;Showers and t-storms;77;63;E;4;82%;77%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;83;76;Some sun, a shower;84;76;SE;12;70%;65%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;65;Couple of t-storms;73;65;ESE;4;100%;85%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Clearing;84;59;Some sun, pleasant;83;58;NE;13;15%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;74;42;Mostly cloudy;67;40;E;3;37%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;84;72;A t-storm in spots;84;73;ENE;7;77%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;69;53;Showers and t-storms;72;52;N;6;75%;70%;8

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;66;50;Some sun, pleasant;66;50;NE;5;62%;9%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;82;55;Plenty of sun;86;60;W;4;50%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Afternoon downpours;75;66;Rain and drizzle;77;66;ENE;9;83%;91%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;78;Downpours;87;79;W;5;78%;96%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;79;54;Showers and t-storms;78;55;ESE;8;57%;76%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;76;A shower in spots;84;76;E;11;73%;72%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, warm;74;46;Partly sunny, warm;77;49;SE;6;34%;2%;5

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;67;53;Sunshine;69;52;NNW;7;60%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;91;78;Unseasonably hot;100;78;WSW;8;49%;6%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and mild;71;50;Partly sunny, mild;76;53;NW;6;46%;4%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;92;64;Sunny and hot;95;68;ESE;7;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;83;61;Some sun, very warm;87;63;NNW;7;39%;42%;10

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;90;68;Partly sunny, nice;88;69;NNW;9;21%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;Sunny and nice;85;71;N;11;48%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;86;63;Showers and t-storms;89;64;E;4;48%;62%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;89;65;High clouds, cooler;74;63;SE;9;62%;30%;5

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with some sun;77;57;Cloudy and warm;74;53;ENE;9;65%;67%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;Partly sunny;81;68;ESE;11;56%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;84;63;Mostly cloudy;89;69;ESE;10;44%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;77;32;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;33;N;14;25%;53%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;67;49;Partly sunny;65;49;ESE;5;53%;28%;6

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;71;56;Milder with some sun;82;58;ENE;4;59%;30%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A shower or t-storm;92;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;76;SSW;5;59%;73%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;77;53;Clouds and sun, mild;75;51;ESE;8;53%;3%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershower;74;58;Severe thunderstorms;77;60;ESE;8;78%;87%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;52;48;Clouds and sun;55;48;NW;15;62%;70%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;93;78;Showers and t-storms;93;78;SSW;7;71%;85%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;78;53;Partly sunny;78;55;NE;3;49%;22%;11

