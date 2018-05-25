Taiwan's 2018 GDP growth forecast upgraded to 2.6%

Taipei, May 25 (CNA) The Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said Friday that it has raised its forecast for Taiwan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2018 to 2.6 percent after the country made a strong showing in the first quarter.



The DGBAS said the latest GDP growth forecast was 0.18 percentage points higher than its previous estimate made in February.



The move by the DGBAS to upgrade its forecast for 2018 reflected the stable pace of global economic growth, which boosted Taiwan's export-oriented economy, the agency said, citing a forecast by IHS Markit of a 3.4-percent increase in the global economy this year, a new high since 2011.



In the first quarter, Taiwan's economy grew 3.02 percent compared with an anticipated increase of 2.77 percent forecast in February in the wake of strong export performance and growing private consumption, the DGBAS said.



However, the first-quarter figure was slightly lower than a preliminary reading of 3.04 percent in early April.



The DGBAS said Taiwan's GDP is expected to grow 3.08 percent, 2.33 percent and 2.03 percent in the second, third and fourth quarters of this year, respectively.



For the whole of 2018, the DGBAS said, exports are expected to get a boost from solid demand for semiconductors in a wide range of applications, such as high performance computing, automotive electronics and Internet of Things.



The agency said Taiwan's outbound sales are expected to grow 3.34 percent in 2018, up 1.36 percentage points from February's forecast, while imports are expected to grow 4.86 percent, an upgrade of 1.59 percentage points from the previous estimate.



With continuing improvement in the local job market and many private enterprises keen to raise salaries, the DGBAS said, Taiwan's private consumption is expected to grow 2.53 percent in 2018, up from 0.08 percentage points from the February forecast.



The DGBAS said that as the local semiconductor industry is pouring funds into pursuing sophisticated processes and the government is improving the local investment environment, Taiwan's capital formation for 2018 is expected to grow 5.01 percent, up 0.55 percentage points from the previous forecast.



In addition, the DGBAS forecast that private investment for 2018 will grow 4.61 percent, up 0.99 percentage points from the earlier estimate.



The DGBAS has also raised its forecast for Taiwan's consumer price index growth by 0.28 percentage points to 1.49 percent in the wake of higher international crude prices and a hike in tobacco taxes.



According to the DGBAS, Taiwan's GDP per capita is expected to hit US$25,546 in 2018, up from US$24,318 recorded in 2017.