Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 25, 2018--Aerohive Networks ™ (NYSE: HIVE), a Cloud Networking leader, today announced it has enhanced its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud networking architecture and the HiveManager network management application to address compliance requirements resulting from the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005048/en/

Aerohive welcomes GDPR and has implemented a comprehensive set of compliance-enabling new functionality in Aerohive's HiveManager network management system. (Graphic: Business Wire)

GDPR is the EU’s response to growing public concern about the importance of personal data protection. It aims to strengthen the security and protection of personal data by giving EU residents a higher degree of control over of their personal data, and how it is used in the digital economy. It applies to all organizations that collect, handle and process personal data of EU residents, independent of the organization’s location.

Aerohive welcomes GDPR and has implemented a comprehensive set of compliance-enabling new functionality in Aerohive’s HiveManager network management system (NMS) developed to assist customers and partners in addressing the “rights to request” and “rights to forget” that are stipulated by GDPR. It accomplishes this by searching for, downloading, editing and deleting personal data that may be present in HiveManager, as well as by logging these activities and generating GDPR audit reports. An example of these features is shown in the screenshot.

Additional information about Aerohive’s cloud technology, including cloud security and data privacy, is available here.

Additional information about the personal data Aerohive collects, how it is used, and the company’s associated responsibilities is available here.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding new Aerohive product and service offerings and statements regarding their expected performance, market receptiveness and competitive advantage. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult or impossible to predict. The actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these uncertainties, risk and changes in circumstances, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: general demand for wireless networking in the industry verticals targeted or demand for Aerohive products in particular, unpredictable and changing market conditions, risks associated with the deployment, performance and adoption of new products and services, risks associated with our growth, competitive pressures from existing and new companies, technological change, product development delays, our inability to protect Aerohive intellectual property or to predict or limit exposure to third party claims relating to its or Aerohive's intellectual property, and general market, political, regulatory, economic and business conditions in the United States and internationally.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Aerohive’s financial and operating results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the Company’s recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Aerohive’s SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.aerohive.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and Aerohive Networks disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive (NYSE: HIVE) has a proven history of innovation helping IT radically simplify wireless and wired access using Cloud Networking. Aerohive’s Public Cloud, Private Cloud, or Portable Cloud Architecture is based on the latest Cloud technology and offers unrivaled customer choice and flexibility in choosing a deployment option that meets their current and future needs. Aerohive was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA. For more information, please visit www.aerohive.com, call us at 408-510-6100, follow us on Twitter @Aerohive, subscribe to our blog, or become a fan on our Facebook page.

“Aerohive” and “HiveManager” are registered trademarks and “Aerohive Networks” is a trademark of Aerohive Networks, Inc. All product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005048/en/

CONTACT: Aerohive Networks

Talia Malik, 408-605-2019

Manager of Corporate Communications

tmalik@aerohive.com

Twitter:@Aerohive

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE SECURITY

SOURCE: Aerohive Networks, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/25/2018 07:00 AM/DISC: 05/25/2018 07:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180525005048/en