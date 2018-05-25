The Latest: Russia denies responsibility for downing of MH17

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Latest on the international reaction to a report on the downing of MH17 in 2014 (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Russia is rejecting the claim by the Netherlands and Australia that it is legally responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over war-ravaged eastern Ukraine nearly four years ago, killing all 298 people on board.

The accusations came a day after international investigators announced that the missile system that brought down the plane was whisked into Ukraine from a Russian military unit. Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said "the government is now taking the next step by formally holding Russia accountable."

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, rejected the accusations. He said Friday that Russia has been barred from the investigation and thus can't trust its results. He also charged that Ukraine contributed to the tragedy by failing to ban civilian air traffic over the war zone.

11 a.m.

Blok says that the Netherlands and Australia have "asked Russia to enter into talks aimed at finding a solution that would do justice to the tremendous suffering and damage caused by the downing of MH17."

Russia denies involvement in the July 17, 2014, missile strike.