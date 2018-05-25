34 Taiwanese money mules nabbed in Taiwan-Thailand operation

Taipei, May 25 (CNA) A total of 34 Taiwanese money mules moving funds for a fraud ring have been nabbed in Taiwan and Thailand over the past five months in a joint police operation between the two countries, Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said Friday.



Law enforcement authorities have detained 21 suspects in Taiwan and 13 suspects in Thailand since the beginning of this year, CIB International Criminal Affairs Division Squadron Chief Yang Kuo-sung (楊國松) told a news conference.



The first-ever police collaboration between the two countries dates back to September 2017, when Taiwanese money mules were caught by police in Thailand while waiting to get money from local ATMs, Yang said.



The high frequency of the crime by Taiwanese suspects drew the attention of Thai police, who asked Taiwanese police to cooperate through the CIB's liaison office in Thailand. That cooperation helped catch the 34 money mules in Taiwan and Thailand, Yang said.



The two individuals suspected of running the fraud ring that used the money mules to transfer founds were also apprehended in Kaohsiung on Thursday, according to Yang.



Acting on a tip-off, police detained a 25-year-old man surnamed Huang and a 22-year-old man surnamed Lin at the airport as they were getting ready to fly to South Korea, he said.



The fraud ring led by Huang and Lin, both of whom have previous criminal records, had people pose as prosecutors to defraud more than 100 Thai nationals, but police have yet to tally how much they made, Yang said.



He said CIB officers seized computers, 13 cellphones, 22 credit cards and NT$1.73 million in cash during a raid on their base in Tainan.

