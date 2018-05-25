2 detained over brawl before Champions League final

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police say they have detained two people after fans clashed ahead of Saturday's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Footage posted online appears to show an organized group of around 10 Ukrainian fans charging at Liverpool supporters sitting outside at a cafe near the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, which will host the final.

District police chief Oleh Voloshin says police arrested "two people who took part in the fight" and helped two injured foreigners, but that all four refused to give any testimony.

Police didn't specify the nationality of those involved in Thursday's incident.

Ukrainian police say the two arrested people face fines and they have opened an investigation on a charge of "hooliganism" and are trying to identify and track down other participants in the fight.