UK first quarter economic growth confirmed at 0.1 percent

LONDON (AP) — Official figures have confirmed that the British economy barely grew in the first three months of the year, partly but not wholly because of the impact of a long protracted winter.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that the economy expanded by a quarterly rate of just 0.1 percent.

It said bad weather had some impact on the economy, particularly in construction and some areas of retail, but that its overall effect was limited, with partially offsetting impacts in energy supply and online sales.

The tepid growth has generated fears that uncertainty related to Britain's upcoming exit from the European Union is hobbling the economy.

The growth figures come a day after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned about the damaging consequences of a disorderly Brexit.